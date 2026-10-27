Tata Capital posted its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 1,660 crore, up 51% year-on-year from Rs 1,097 crore reported in the year-ago period. The sharp uptick came on the back of a record-high loan book, which crossed the Rs 3 trillion mark.

Sequentially, the NBFC’s bottom line advanced 7% from Rs 1,547 crore in Q1 FY27.

Tata Capital total income rises 21% YoY

Its total income for the second quarter of FY27 was posted at Rs 9,356 crore, climbing around 21% YoY as compared to Rs 7,749 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company’s income expanded 6% from Rs 8,825 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

The lender’s assets under management grew 26% YoY to Rs 95,098 crore as compared to Rs 75,636 crore reported in September 2025. In Q2 FY27, Tata Capital’s AUM grew 26% YoY to Rs 3,08,030 crore, from Rs 2,43,896 crore reported in the same quarter last year. This excluded the motor finance segment, where the AUM expanded 32% YoY.

“Asset quality remained stable, reflecting our continued focus on portfolio quality, prudent underwriting and effective collections,” said Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Capital. He added that artificial intelligence remains a strategic priority for the organisation.

Tata Capital scales up AI operations across operations.

“During the quarter, we continued to scale AI-led capabilities across onboarding, operations, underwriting, servicing and collections. More than 70% of retail applications are now processed through AI, while AI-assisted underwriting has been adopted across 95%+ of Personal Loan and Business Loan cases, improving processing turnaround time by over 39% and enhancing underwriting productivity,” said Sabharwal.

Tata Capital’s AI-powered operations platform has achieved adoption across over 95% of Business Loan, Two-Wheeler and Micro Finance workflows.

Speaking on the macroeconomic environment, he added, “While global uncertainties and evolving market conditions warrant continued vigilance, India’s strong economic fundamentals, structural growth drivers, and rising credit penetration continue to create significant long-term opportunities. We remain focused on pursuing growth in a disciplined manner, while maintaining strong risk management and balance sheet resilience.”

Tata Capital share price

On October 27, the stock of Tata Capital ended flat on exchanges at Rs 300.45. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than 10%, while over the past six months its share price has decreased by 10%.