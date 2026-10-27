Goldman Sachs expects global crude oil prices to moderate in 2027 as oil supplies from the Middle East gradually recover, potentially giving relief to major oil-importing countries such as India. The investment bank, however, warned that a new escalation of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran could keep prices elevated longer than anticipated.

In a report published in October, Goldman Sachs Research said benchmark Brent crude oil could average $80 a barrel in 2027. The bank also raised its forecast for December 2026 to $90 a barrel from its earlier estimate of $85.

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude oil to meet domestic demand, a sustained decline in international prices could help contain the oil import bill, ease pressure on the current account deficit and moderate inflationary pressures. The extent of the relief will depend on the pace of supply recovery, developments in the Middle East and the rupee’s movement against the US dollar.

Why does Goldman Sachs expect oil prices to fall in 2027?

Goldman Sachs expects the global oil market to move towards a surplus in the fourth quarter of 2026 and remain in surplus through 2027. The bank sees this change in the balance between supply and demand as a key reason for its forecast of lower crude oil prices.

Oil supplies from the Persian Gulf fell sharply after the conflict broke out. Exporters have since adapted to the disruption faster than expected, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

Brent crude rises over $105/bbl following concerns of global supply squeeze (Image: AI-Generated)

The bank estimates that Persian Gulf oil exports had recovered to around their 2025 average by late September. This estimate includes approximately four million barrels per day of so-called dark exports, referring to shipments carried by tankers that switch off their tracking transponders to conceal their movements.

Goldman Sachs also expects exports to increase further as producers adapt to the disruption and expand transportation capacity, particularly through pipelines and a larger tanker fleet.

The improvement in supply has coincided with weaker oil demand. According to Goldman Sachs Research, global oil demand in September 2026 was around 1.3 million barrels per day below the 2025 average as higher prices weighed on consumption.

The combination of higher production outside the Persian Gulf and lower demand helped bring the market much closer to balance. Goldman Sachs estimated that demand exceeded supply by only 300,000 barrels per day in September, compared with a supply deficit of 7.2 million barrels per day in March.

Daan Struyven, co-head of global commodities research and head of oil research at Goldman Sachs, stated the expected return to a surplus as “the key driver” of the bank’s forecast for crude prices to moderate.

Why could crude oil remain expensive despite the supply recovery?

The projected decline in oil prices is not guaranteed. Goldman Sachs has cautioned that renewed escalation in the Middle East remains a significant upside risk.

The report noted that dated Brent crude scheduled for delivery in the following month was trading above $130 a barrel, benchmark Brent futures had recently moved above $100.

The difference shows the pressure in the physical oil market, where buyers are willing to pay elevated prices for immediate supplies amid concerns about disruptions and depleted inventories.

Oil supplies from the Persian Gulf fell sharply after the conflict broke out (Reuters)

“Physical prices remain elevated because escalation threatens supply while near-record-low global inventories fuel strong restocking demand,” Struyven wrote.

Goldman Sachs estimated that spot Brent prices included a risk premium of nearly $23 a barrel above their fair value because renewed escalation could restrict supplies and further deplete inventories.

Oil infrastructure remains vulnerable to attacks. Iran or Yemen’s Houthi rebels could target ports, pipelines and oil fields, potentially disrupting production and exports across the region.

The conflict’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments, has also affected oil consumption. Goldman Sachs Research estimated that global oil demand in the third quarter of 2026 was down 3.3 million barrels per day from a year earlier, with much of the weakness concentrated in China, the Middle East and developed Asian economies.

The bank expects much of this lost demand to recover as the availability and affordability of refined petroleum products improve. However, it estimates that oil demand could still be 700,000 barrels per day below its hypothetical path without the conflict by the fourth quarter of 2027, partly because the disruption has accelerated the use of electric vehicles and trucks in China.

This creates two competing forces for prices. A recovery in Middle Eastern supplies could push prices lower, while renewed attacks, shipping disruptions or a faster-than-expected recovery in demand could limit the decline.

India is particularly exposed to changes in global crude oil prices because it relies heavily on imported supplies to meet domestic demand.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India’s crude oil import dependence stood at approximately 88.7% in the financial year 2025-26. The country imported around 246.6 million tonnes of crude oil that year, with the import bill estimated at about $126 billion.

What does an $80 Brent crude forecast mean for India’s oil import bill?

A sustained decline in international crude prices could reduce the amount India spends on importing oil, provided import volumes and other costs remain broadly unchanged.

The potential impact is significant. India imports roughly 1.8 billion to 2 billion barrels of crude oil annually. Every $1 per barrel change in crude prices can alter the annual oil import bill by approximately $1.8 billion to $2 billion, depending on import volumes.

At an average Brent price of $80 a barrel in 2027, India could benefit from lower international benchmark prices than it would under a prolonged high-price scenario. However, Goldman Sachs’ forecast should not be interpreted as a direct estimate of India’s oil import bill.

Brent is an international benchmark, whereas the price India pays depends on the composition of its crude imports, the discounts or premiums on individual grades, freight and insurance costs, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and the volume of oil purchased.

The forecast also refers to the calendar year 2027, India’s government accounts are organised by financial year, from April to March. The impact on the import bill for 2027-28 would depend on prices across the entire financial year, not just the average Brent price for the calendar year.

How could lower oil prices affect inflation and the rupee?

A decline in crude oil prices could ease pressure on India’s economy through several channels. First, lower import costs could improve India’s trade balance by reducing the value of crude oil purchased from overseas. A smaller oil import bill, all else being equal, could also help contain the current account deficit, which measures the gap between the country’s external receipts and payments.

Second, cheaper crude could reduce input costs for sectors that depend heavily on petroleum products, including transport, aviation, logistics and manufacturing. Lower fuel and freight costs could help moderate inflation, although the extent of the benefit would depend on how much of the reduction is passed on to consumers.

Third, lower demand for dollars to pay for oil imports could ease pressure on the rupee. The currency’s movement, however, also depends on capital flows, interest rates and other external factors.

The reverse is also true. Higher crude prices increase the cost of imports and can put pressure on the rupee, inflation and the country’s external balances. As reported by The ndian Express in its July 2026 report every $1-per-barrel increase in crude prices could add up to $2 billion to India’s annual oil import bill, based on the country’s import volumes.

The benefits for consumers may not be immediate. Retail petrol and diesel prices also depend on domestic taxes, refining and distribution costs, and the pricing decisions of oil marketing companies. A decline in Brent crude therefore does not automatically translate into an equivalent reduction in fuel prices at petrol pumps.

What are the risks to India’s oil import outlook?

The main risk is that the expected recovery in Middle Eastern supplies fails to materialise or is interrupted by fresh attacks and shipping disruptions.

Goldman Sachs’ forecast assumes that producers will continue adapting to the conflict and that global oil supply will eventually exceed demand. A prolonged disruption to exports or transportation routes could delay this adjustment and keep crude prices above the bank’s projected average.

The report also focuses on the role of global inventories. Low inventories can amplify price movements when traders and refiners attempt to secure supplies. Even if exports recover, the process of rebuilding stocks could sustain demand and keep physical oil prices elevated.

India’s actual import costs will also depend on the price of the crude grades it buys, shipping expenses and currency movements. A weaker rupee could offset some of the savings from lower dollar-denominated crude prices. Changes in import volumes would further influence the final bill.

Goldman Sachs’ forecast of Brent crude averaging $80 a barrel in 2027 points to the possibility of some relief for India after a period of severe volatility in energy markets. A sustained decline could lower the country’s oil import costs, improve its external balances and ease inflationary pressures.

The outlook remains conditional, however. The bank expects supplies to recover and the global market to move into surplus, but it also warns that renewed escalation in the Middle East could push prices higher.

The key question for India is not simply whether Brent crude reaches $80 a barrel. The more important factors will be the average price of the crude it imports, the duration of the price decline, the rupee’s performance and the extent to which lower global prices translate into savings for the economy.

A sustained fall in prices would provide meaningful relief to one of India’s largest import expenses. A temporary dip, followed by renewed supply disruptions, would offer far less comfort.