The Danish government has announced changes that are good news for foreign workers who want to build a career and a life in Denmark. Denmark will roll out a new work permit scheme on 1 January 2027. It is called the Collective Agreement Scheme, and it lets companies hire foreign workers at a lower minimum salary.

The Danish Parliament, the Folketing, passed the law on 3 September 2026. The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) announced the start date on 13 October 2026.

What Is the Collective Agreement Scheme?

The scheme allows a foreign worker to get a residence and work permit if the job pays at least DKK 322,000 a year (2026 level). However, there is a catch. The job must be covered by a collective agreement. The job must be covered by a collective agreement, which is a pay and conditions deal between employers and trade unions. Employers cannot hire just anyone under it. Companies must be certified first. Only after that can the worker apply for a permit with SIRI.

What Does a Foreign Worker Need to Qualify?

Under the law, the worker must meet these conditions:

Have an employment agreement or a job offer from a certified company.

Earn at least DKK 322,000 a year.

Work in a position covered by one of the collective agreements the minister has approved.

Be a citizen of a country on the government’s published list.

Apply when Denmark’s seasonally adjusted gross unemployment, averaged over the previous three months, has not crossed a level set by the minister.

The employer must also submit a declaration at the time of application. It must state that the job falls under an approved collective agreement. It must also state that the job is full-time as per that agreement, and that the company will allow ongoing checks on whether it follows the agreement.

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Which Countries Are Eligible?

SIRI says workers must be citizens of one of 16 countries. The law does not name them. It says the list will be published by the Minister for Immigration and Integration. Three groups of countries can make it onto the list:

The top ten non-EU countries, measured by the sum of Danish investments abroad and foreign investments in Denmark.

Countries negotiating to join the European Union.

Countries that have signed a bilateral mobility agreement with Denmark.

The minister can keep a country off the list for special foreign policy reasons. Citizens who need a visa and fall under visa groups 4 or 5 in the visa rules cannot get a permit under this scheme.

Is India on the List?

Neither the law nor the SIRI notice names the countries. Indian applicants will need to wait for the official list.

How Will Unions Keep a Check?

Unions get a real say. SIRI can pass the companies’ sworn declarations to the relevant union without the company’s consent. The union then has ten working days to object, if it thinks the information on collective agreement terms is false.

If a provisional work permit has been issued and the union objects, SIRI has six weeks to settle whether false information was given. If this is not settled in time, the provisional permit is withdrawn.

Companies must also allow ongoing checks. Where there is no agreement on monitoring, the minimum rules apply:

Where there is an elected union representative, the company must tell the representative about such hires. The representative can meet the workers and see relevant information, including how pay is set.

Where there is no elected representative, the union must be informed. It can meet the workers twice a year and meet the employer twice a year.

A certification can be withdrawn for breaching the collective agreement or blocking access to checks. This happens after a final decision in the labour dispute system, or if the agreement parties jointly recommend it.

When Can Applications Begin?

SIRI expects companies to be able to apply for certification at the beginning of December 2026. Applications will be processed from 1 January 2027. New application pages for certification and for residence and work permits will be launched on SIRI’s website.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Readers should consult a qualified immigration professional or the official SIRI website before making any decisions.