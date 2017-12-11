What will shape future smart cities of India? Find out here

Alongside, five Scottish government scholarships were launched for Indian students to study on Strathclyde’s MSc in Global Sustainable Cities programme.

A Scottish university has joined forces with two of India’s leading institutions to shape a vision of future cities for India. Glasgow-based University of Strathclyde has signed separate agreements with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai and the TERI School of Advanced Studies (SAS) in Delhi. “The aim is to help ensure India’s cities develop in a way that enhances quality of life, supports sustainable economic growth, delivers equitable outcomes for citizens and protects the environment,” the university said in a statement. The agreements, the university added, will see the institutions combine their expertise to tackle some of the major challenges faced by India’s cities as they continue to grow by making use of data to model potential solutions to a variety of problems. Alongside, five Scottish government scholarships were launched for Indian students to study on Strathclyde’s MSc in Global Sustainable Cities programme. Prof Atilla Incecik of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, who signed the MoU with TISS, said, “India’s cities are growing and with that comes a host of challenges—urban planning, pollution and transport. Our partnerships aim to look at how India’s cities of the future can meet the demands placed on them through smarter approaches to policy and design.”

Prof Richard Bellingham of the Institute of Future Cities at University of Strathclyde, who signed the MoU with TERI SAS, added, “Cities consume most of the world’s energy and emit 85% of GHG emissions. If we don’t change the way we live, work and invest in cities, it’ll only continue to grow. That is why it is vital we provide the next generation with the skills to become the leaders in design and delivery of sustainable city strategies.”

The University of Strathclyde has the second-highest population of Indian students in Scotland and works with a number of leading institutions in India.