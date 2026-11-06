Anthropic‘s long-anticipated stock market debut is facing its first serious test. Major investors are now doubting that the AI developer can price its offering at the $1.5 trillion valuation recently discussed, and some are questioning whether the roadshow can begin on schedule, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The concerns come at a difficult time for the AI industry, with investors pulling money out of technology stocks and growing questions about the amount companies are spending on AI infrastructure.

Three investors say valuation likely needs to come down

The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday that three major investors planning to participate in Anthropic’s IPO believe the company will have to lower its $1.5 trillion valuation target.

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One of the investors said the valuation could fall closer to $1 trillion. Another raised the possibility of delaying the IPO, while reducing the size of the offering is also among the options being discussed.

Before the recent market fall, estimates of Anthropic’s valuation had ranged between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion. However, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that institutional investors had already told the company and its advisers that a valuation of around $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion would be more reasonable.

This was already below the nearly $2 trillion valuation figures discussed in recent months.

Anthropic has been planning to list in the second half of November. The company was expected to raise as much as $100 billion through the IPO, which would make it the biggest stock market listing on record.

Anthropic’s executives and advisers were expected to meet in the coming days to review the offering. However, convincing fund managers to invest heavily in AI companies after the recent stock market losses could prove difficult.

Anthropic’s IPO roadshow to hit roadblock?

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing four people familiar with investor discussions, that potential investors are questioning whether Anthropic will be able to begin its IPO roadshow next week as planned.

The roadshow was expected to start during the week of November 9, with the company likely to set its IPO price the following week.

Investors are asking Anthropic to offer its shares at a more attractive valuation before they commit money to the listing. Some believe the $1.5 trillion figure is already at the higher end of what the company can expect.

According to the people cited by Reuters, Anthropic may have to offer a bigger discount to attract enough investors.

One reason for the concern is the amount of money the company needs to raise. Anthropic has reported quarterly losses and also made large financial commitments to partners involved in building AI infrastructure.

Investors are also waiting for the company’s October revenue figures. Anthropic left this figure blank in its updated S-1 filing, which is the document companies submit to regulators before going public.

Two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the October revenue number will be important in showing whether Anthropic’s growth has picked up again after slowing down in recent months.

$2.5 trillion wiped out from Nasdaq as tech stocks plunge

The questions over Anthropic’s IPO come after a massive fall in technology stocks on Thursday.

Reuters reported that the selloff wiped out around $2.5 trillion in market value from Nasdaq, marking its biggest single-day loss since April 2025.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the fall affected companies across the AI industry, including chipmakers, power producers, cloud service providers, software companies, contractors and data centre developers.

The seven biggest US technology companies, commonly known as the Magnificent Seven, lost a combined $1 trillion in market value.

Several news reports have linked the market fall in part, to the US midterm elections held on Tuesday. Several states backed measures to limit data centre development. The results have brought growing political opposition to data centres and other parts of the AI industry into focus.

The developments have added to investor worries about the future of the AI industry and the massive spending needed to support its growth.

AI-linked stocks and other investments also face pressure

The selloff has spread beyond major technology companies, with several businesses linked to AI infrastructure also facing heavy losses.

Reuters reported that credit default swaps linked to CoreWeave and SpaceX reached record levels. Credit default swaps are financial contracts that help investors protect themselves against the risk of a company failing to repay its debt.

Nebius, IREN and CoreWeave have each lost around half their market value over the past month.

More than 50 technology stocks in the S&P 1500 index also fell by at least 10%.

OpenAI also faces questions over funding and IPO plans

The concerns are not limited to Anthropic. Its rival OpenAI is also facing pressure in the private funding market.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s reporting, OpenAI has secured only $11 billion of its targeted $30 billion funding round. The funding round values the company at an adjusted $1.25 trillion.

OpenAI has also pushed its own plans to go public to next year, according to reports summarising the Journal’s coverage.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a registered financial advisor in the respective jurisdiction.