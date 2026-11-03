Nearly 71% of Indian universities saw their rankings decline in the latest QS World University Rankings Asia 2027, even as 34 new institutions joined the list, taking the country’s total count to 325. India remained the second most represented country in the rankings after China. However, all six of its highest-ranked universities slipped in the latest edition.

IIT Delhi retained its position as the country’s top-ranked university, but fell to 66th from 59th last year. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore dropped to 79th from 64th, while IIT Bombay slipped to 83rd from 71st. The University of Delhi also moved out of the top 100, falling to 106th from 95th.

India’s presence in the QS Asia rankings has grown more than 13-fold since 2016, when just 24 Indian institutions featured. This year’s new entrants include SRM University (Andhra Pradesh), Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur and Shobhit University. The latest edition covers 1,722 universities across 26 higher education systems in Asia.

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Despite the decline in overall rankings, research output stood out as an area of strength for Indian varsities. The country had 27 universities among Asia’s top 50 for research output per academic staff member, including five in the top 10. IISc ranked first on this metric followed by IIT Madras at third and IIT Delhi at seventh.

Research strength was also reflected in the number of academics with doctoral qualifications. Fifteen Indian universities shared the top position in Asia for the proportion of teaching staff holding PhDs.

However, higher research output has not translated into similar academic influence. Only 3 Indian universities featured among Asia’s top 50 for citations per research paper – a measure of how often published research is referred to by other researchers.

“Deeper international research partnerships, more international faculty and students, and closer links with industry can help ensure that research produced on this scale achieves greater impact,” said Ashwin Fernandes, vice president (strategic and international engagement) at QS.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi ranked 7th and 10th in Asia, respectively, for their reputation among employers. However, this strong reputation was limited to a few Indian varsities rather than being shared across the higher education institutes.

According to QS, India also lagged behind the regional average in attracting international faculty and students, as well as in student exchange programmes. For instance, just 15% of the Indian universities improved their scores for international students while 85% saw a decline.

Further, Chandigarh University, Lovely Professional University and Manipal Academy of Higher Education were among the notable improvers this year.

Within Asia, the University of Hong Kong retained first place this year followed by Peking University. Tsinghua University climbed from ninth to third while Singapore’s NUS and NTU slipped. The rankings covered 1,722 universities across 26 higher education systems.