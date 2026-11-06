OpenAI has once again promised to cover the full cost of electricity used by its data centres, as the company faces growing public opposition to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company made the commitment on Thursday as part of a set of new policies aimed at addressing concerns among local communities. The announcement came two days after voters across the US rejected several proposals supporting data centre development in the November 3 midterm elections.

OpenAI also said it would seek public feedback before building data centres, share its construction plans with local communities and avoid signing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with public officials.

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The company has also called on policymakers to turn similar commitments into laws through a new policy blueprint.

“What we’re doing with this blueprint is really laying out the best lessons that we have learned and committing to applying them as they go forward,” OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

“This will help ensure that there is a very high floor in terms of how people move forward,” he added.

Other major technology companies, including Meta, Microsoft, Google and Anthropic, have also announced similar commitments in recent months.

US voters reject data centre expansion

The announcement comes after a strong public pushback against AI data centres in the US.

On Tuesday, voters rejected or backed restrictions on almost every data centre-related proposal put to a vote. According to an analysis by Ballotpedia and CNBC, voters considered 41 local ballot measures across 10 states.

They supported restrictions or rejected proposals favouring data centre development in all but one of these cases.

Opposition to AI data centres had been growing rapidly since the summer, with people from both sides of the political aisle raising concerns about their impact on local communities.

Many Americans, already dealing with inflation, higher grocery bills and persistently high fuel prices, fear that the growing number of data centres could make their lives more expensive.

There are also concerns that these facilities could increase environmental damage, push up electricity bills and lead to job losses. For many people, AI data centres have become a visible symbol of wider concerns about artificial intelligence and its impact on everyday life.

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Why OpenAI needs more data centres

Companies such as OpenAI depend on large data centres to run their AI services and develop new models. As demand for AI tools continues to grow, these companies are trying to build more facilities at a faster pace.

In February, OpenAI told investors that it was targeting around $600 billion in total spending on computing infrastructure by 2030.

Since then, the company has announced major data centre projects in Georgia and Ohio as part of its efforts to expand its computing capacity.

OpenAI has repeatedly promised this year to protect electricity consumers from higher bills and invest in the communities where it builds its facilities.

Lehane said the latest commitments were based on several initiatives the company had already announced. He also revealed that work on the policy blueprint began in August.

Since then, he has held discussions with dozens of lawmakers and election candidates about the company’s plans.

“Having these conversations now actually helps put more energy into the momentum, so that when people come back in late January, new Congress is in in session, a lot of the work is being done in advance,” Lehane said.

Democrats’ victories could bring tougher rules for AI companies

The midterm election results have raised expectations of stricter regulations for the data centre industry.

New Democratic governors preparing to take office in Texas and Georgia, for example, have promised to pause new data centre construction following public opposition to the projects.

Wall Street analysts believe the political shift could make it harder for technology companies to expand their data centre networks.

In a note published on Thursday, Jefferies analysts said, “Construction starts in the past couple of years have been relentless, and sometimes reckless, while a growing percentage of the population grew uneasy and untrusting of all the development.”

The growing public opposition could force companies to move their planned data centres to states that are more open to such projects. It could also make it more difficult and expensive for new companies to enter the industry.