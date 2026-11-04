Nearly seven in 10 professionals in India plan to actively look for a new job in 2027, according to a survey by talent platform foundit. More than half of the respondents expect a salary hike of at least 31% to make the switch. However, career growth, rather than higher pay, is the biggest reason professionals are looking for a change.

Based on responses from 9,951 professionals across the country, the survey found that 68.4% intend to actively search for a new job next year. Another 18.1% said they would stay in their current roles but remain open to better opportunities. Only 3.7% plan to stay and grow within their existing companies.

Better career prospects were cited as the main reason for changing jobs by 40.3% of respondents, while nearly three in 10 identified higher pay as their primary motivation. Better work-life balance and flexibility came third. The findings suggest that professionals are increasingly looking at opportunities for career advancement while considering a job change.

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However, higher compensation remains important when it comes to making the final decision. While 31.2% expect a salary increase of 31-50% to switch, another 20.4% are looking for a hike exceeding 50%. The average expected increase is around 38%, according to the survey.

Despite uncertainty in the employment market, confidence among job seekers remains high. About 94% of respondents said they were confident of finding a good job if required, including 75% who were very confident. “Despite broader uncertainty in the job market, the confidence to explore new opportunities remains strong. What stands out is that career growth is taking precedence over immediate financial gains, even as salary expectations remain high,” said Tarun Sinha, CEO at foundit.

On the artificial intelligence (AI) front, around 67% of professionals said they were already learning new skills to take advantage of AI, while another 15.2% saw it as an opportunity but had not yet started acquiring relevant skills. Just 5.7% feared that AI would reduce job opportunities in their fields.

However, the job-hunting experience remains a source of frustration. More than half of the respondents said their biggest concern was applying for jobs and receiving no response from employers. Lengthy hiring processes and irrelevant job advertisements were other major concerns.

The survey shows that for white-collar employees, workplace flexibility remains a major consideration. For example, nearly 56% of respondents preferred a hybrid work arrangement, while 23.7% favoured working entirely from home and 20.3% preferred office-based jobs.