Bengaluru’s upcoming Ibbaluru Metro Station on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor will be named InMobi Ibbaluru Metro Station, following a Rs 65 crore deal between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and technology firm InMobi.

The station, which is currently under construction, is being built as an interchange between the Blue and Red Metro Lines, making it a crucial part of the city’s expanding public transport network.

As per the BMRCL’s official release, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on November 3. The agreement lists station naming rights and a contribution towards construction costs.

The development is especially significant for employees working in IT and technology firms along Outer Ring Road, one of Bengaluru’s major employment corridors.

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BMRCL Signs MoU with InMobi for Naming Rights of Ibbaluru Metro Station / ಇಬ್ಬಲೂರು ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದ ನಾಮಕರಣ ಹಕ್ಕುಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಇನ್‌ಮೊಬಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಿಎಂಆರ್‌ಸಿಎಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಂದ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ವಿವರಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಯನ್ನು ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ . https://t.co/fpQrwYhJRu — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) November 5, 2026

Why is Ibbaluru Metro Station important for commuters?

Ibbaluru Metro Station is being constructed along the Outer Ring Road Metro corridor, which forms part of the Blue Line.

As per BMRCL, the station is likely to cater to thousands of employees working in tech firms situated on either side of the corridor. The station is also planned as an interchange between the Blue and Red lines. Once the relevant corridor becomes operational, passengers are likely to be able to switch between the two Metro lines, enhancing connectivity across the city.

For office-goers and other daily commuters, the station could offer an alternative to road travel and boost access to employment centres along Outer Ring Road.

What does the Rs 65 crore deal include?

Under the MoU, InMobi has bagged naming rights for Ibbaluru Metro Station, which will carry the name InMobi Ibbaluru Metro Station. The arrangement, which includes a contribution towards construction costs, will bring Rs 65 crore to BMRCL.

The deal was signed in the presence of BMRCL Managing Director DR PC Jaffer and InMobi Global Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer Dr Subi Chaturvedi.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jaffer stated, “This partnership demonstrates how leading corporate organisations can contribute meaningfully to the growth of public transport.”

He further added that the Rs 65 crore arrangement would support Metro infrastructure development while reinforcing BMRCL’s non-fare revenue initiatives. The agreement forms a part of the corporation’s effort to make revenue beyond passenger ticket sales and promote corporate participation in public transport infrastructure.

What did InMobi say about the partnership?

InMobi founder and CEO Naveen Tewari underlined the firm’s connection with Bengaluru. “Bengaluru gave InMobi the confidence to imagine and build a global future,” Tewari stated.

He further added that the partnership reflected InMobi’s commitment to contributing to the city and supporting communities connected to its growth.

Which other Bengaluru Metro stations have corporate naming rights?

Ibbaluru is not the first station along the Outer Ring Road corridor to get a corporate naming-rights deal. As per the BMRCL, similar partnerships have already ben signed with three firms:

-Bellandur Metro Station: Prestige Group

-DRDO Sports Complex Metro Station: Bagmane Group

-Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station: Embassy Group

BMCL also shared its plans to explore additional corporate partnerships to support Metro infrastructure development and boost its non-fare revenue.

For commuters, the immediate progress concerns the station future’s name and funding. Its wider implication lies in the planned interchange at Ibbaluru which is projected to enhance connectivity between Bengaluru’s major employment corridors once the relevant Metro infrastructure becomes operational.