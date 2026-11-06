A Haryana man has won a total of Rs 90,000 from the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (UHBVNL) after his buffalo allegedly died from electrocution near a village pond in 2020. According to The Indian Express news report, the Rohtak District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the state-owned power company responsible for deficiency in service and ordered it to compensate the animal’s owner.

The commission awarded Rs 80,000 for the loss of the buffalo, Rs 5,000 for deficiency in service, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. It based the buffalo’s value on a post-mortem report, which estimated the animal’s worth at Rs 80,000.

What happened near the pond

According to the 45-year-old complainant, the buffalo was an important source of livelihood for his family. On February 17, 2020, he took the animal to the village pond to drink water. While returning, it reportedly came into contact with the support wire of an electricity pole and was electrocuted on the spot.

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The man said a post-mortem was conducted at the Animal Hospital in Pakasma. He also told the commission that he spent Rs 10,000 on transporting and burying the dead buffalo.

He alleged that villagers had already informed the power discom that electric current was present in the pole and had asked officials to remove the defect. Despite this, he claimed, the company failed to maintain or properly insulate the wire, leading to the buffalo’s death.

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Discom denied responsibility

UHBVNL, represented by advocate Sandeep Kumar, rejected the complaint as false, frivolous and vague. The company claimed that the buffalo had died at the complainant’s home due to electrocution and was later brought near the pole to seek compensation.

The discom also argued that the gram panchayat had taken an illegal connection for a light from the pole and that none of its officials was responsible for the incident. It further said that when an official visited the spot after being alerted, no current was found in the pole and the buffalo was lying about three feet away from the wire.

Why the commission held discom liable

Indian Express report added that the commission examined the photograph submitted by the complainant, which showed the buffalo lying dead near the electricity pole installed by UHBVNL. It rejected the company’s argument that there was not enough space between the support wire and a nearby wall for the animal to rub against it.

The bench, comprising President Nagender Singh Kadia and member Dr Tripti Pannu, observed that an animal did not need to rub its body against an exposed or damaged live wire to be electrocuted. Mere contact with an energised conductor could be enough.

“Therefore, the contention that the gap between the stay wire and the wall was insufficient for the buffalo to rub its body against the stay wire does not, by itself, rule out the possibility of electrocution,” the commission said.

Commission’s order and larger message for consumers

In its October 21 order, the commission said UHBVNL was liable for deficiency in service and must compensate the owner for the loss of his buffalo. “The opposite party (discom) is held liable for deficiency in service and is liable to compensate the complainant for the loss of the buffalo,” it stated.

The total award of Rs 90,000 includes Rs 80,000 for the buffalo, Rs 5,000 as compensation for the harassment and deficiency in service, and Rs 5,000 for litigation costs.

The ruling underlines that electricity distribution companies have a duty to maintain their infrastructure safely and respond promptly to complaints about dangerous wires. It also shows that consumers can seek compensation through consumer commissions when poor maintenance causes financial loss.

Consumers facing similar issues in Haryana can contact the state consumer helpline at 1800-180-2087 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.