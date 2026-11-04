While higher education enrolment continues to rise, vocational training remains out of reach for most young people, highlighting a disconnect between academic qualifications and practical skills development, according to a working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). Enrolment in higher education increased 31.5% to 45 million between FY15 and FY24, but just 5% of people aged 15-29 had received formal vocational or technical training. The mismatch is also reflected in employment patterns: 52.8% of employed young graduates were in occupations classified as low-skill in 2022, the paper said.

Authored by EAC-PM member Soumya Kanti Ghosh and economist Shashidharan Sharma, the paper argues that while the education system has widened access to academic qualifications, the transition from education to skilled employment remains weak. It calls for closer links between academic education, vocational training and industry requirements. The paper describe this as “qualification congestion” where more students pursue degrees because vocational qualifications have weaker recognition and offer fewer opportunities for further study.

“The academic route offered the clearest sequence of recognised examinations, college entry and access to formal employment. Vocational routes were not given any primacy and remained thinner, employer participation was uneven, and progression into advanced study was uncertain,” it said.

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The report has flagged faculty shortages as a constraint on higher education. While student enrolment increased 31.5%, the reported number of teachers rose at a slower pace – by 17.6% to 1.73 million. Further, faculty vacancies stood at 39% of sanctioned posts in IITs, 31% in IIMs and 29% in NITs in March 2023.

To address this, the paper has suggested that governments assess faculty availability, staffing requirements and lab infrastructure before approving new institutions or courses. Institutions should also report course-completion rates and employment outcomes rather than focusing only on just student intake. The paper also recommended that vocational qualifications be accepted across institutions, apprenticeship training be properly assessed, and employers play a greater role in designing courses.