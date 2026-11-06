Share Market Today LIVE, 6th November 2026: Indian stock markets are likely to open on a weak note on Friday as global cues point to continued pressure on equities. GIFT Nifty was trading below 24,450 in early deals, down 185 points or 0.77%, indicating a lower opening for the Sensex and Nifty 50. Investors will track movements in crude oil prices, global market trends, corporate announcements and developments related to the September quarter earnings season.

The weak signals come a day after domestic equities recorded a sharp rally. The Sensex surged 2,008 points, or 2.6%, to end the session higher, while the Nifty 50 gained 576 points, or 2.4%, to close at 24,536.

The focus now shifts to whether domestic markets can hold on to these gains amid renewed selling pressure overseas.

Asian markets trade sharply lower: Markets across Asia opened deep in the red. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged more than 6%, while South Korea’s Kospi declined around 8%.

Wall Street sees sharp sell-off: US markets ended Thursday’s session with heavy losses, wiping out gains recorded after the US midterm election rally. Technology stocks faced intense selling amid concerns over a possible slowdown in data centre investments. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 5.52%, the S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 3.44%. All three indices recorded their steepest single-day fall since April 2025.

Crude oil remains in focus: Brent crude futures were trading below the $100-per-barrel mark in early deals, making movements in energy prices another factor for investors to watch.

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