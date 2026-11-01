When India opened its doors to foreign universities under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, the promise was delivering world-class global education on domestic soil. But as inaugural cohorts complete their admissions across early-adopting institutions, first-round enrolment figures reveal a reality check – student uptake has been distinctly modest, marked by sharp variations across institutions.

According to an analysis by global higher education advisory firm DrEducation Research – based on available data across seven international branch campuses (IBCs) – the median first-cohort size stands at just 120 students. Across a total of 32 programmes offered across these operational campuses, institutions enrolled a median of only 20 students per programme.

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Early pioneers

The DrEducation Research data highlights a wide spectrum of demand, ranging from single-digit intakes to strong initial draws.

The early pioneers (GIFT City and the IFSCA route): Deakin University, the first to launch in GIFT City in Gujarat in July 2024 with an initial 43 students, is demonstrating steady, managed growth. Institutional data shows its July 2026 intake rose to 48 students, with a target of 100 students for July 2027 alongside a new Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence programme.

Backed by 58 empanelled industry partners – including National Australia Bank (NAB) and BHP – and a provisional placement outcome of 65%, Deakin illustrates a phased scaling model. In contrast, the DrEducation Research shows that University of Wollongong recorded an initial start with 9 students in a single programme, while Queen’s Belfast bucked the trend in January 2026 by enrolling 132 students across three programmes.

The metro cities (UGC route): Among campuses opening in major metros, University of Southampton Delhi – based in Gurgaon – drew an estimated 120 students across six programmes, and UNSW (Bengaluru) enrolled 60 students. Stronger volume came from University of York (Mumbai) with 160 students and University of Liverpool (Bengaluru), which led the overall tally with an estimated 300 students. (Other approved campuses did not respond to requests for official enrolment confirmation by the press time.)

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Why the hesitation?

“A typical campus starts with a median of 20 students per programme in its inaugural cohort,” says Rahul Choudaha, managing director of DrEducation Research. “That is a modest start, mostly undershooting the campuses’ own aspirations and targets.”

He added that several factors explain the cautious student sentiment: unproven local track records, the absence of overseas post-study work visas, and a general information deficit regarding transparency in placement outcomes.

The road ahead

Among upcoming entrants, the University of Western Australia (UWA) stands out with a unique self-funded AUD $80 million direct commitment across dual campuses in Chennai and Mumbai, eschewing third-party private partners.

For foreign universities, setting up shop in India is proving to be a marathon. Translating global brand equity into local classroom seats will require more than policy fanfare – it demands transparent outcomes, robust placement channels, and proven academic delivery.