The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Friday concluded the summer placement process for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2028, with over 70 roles being offered in the third and final cluster.

The third cluster brought together recruiters across 12 sectors, including artificial intelligence, banking and insurance, enterprise technology, infrastructure and manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy. The placement process was conducted in a hybrid format, allowing companies to participate both online and in person.

The enterprise technology cohort saw participation from Microsoft, Hexaware, Ascendion Engineering and Sprinklr, among others. Tata Consultancy Services recorded the highest number of hires in the analytics and IT consulting cohort, which also included Indegene and Accordion India.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) were among the prominent recruiters in the banking and insurance cohort. The infrastructure and core manufacturing segment featured Tata Steel, Jindal Steel Oman, AD Engineer and Satyam Auto, while the artificial intelligence cohort included CRMIT Solutions, DCirrus Cloud and Suchama AI.

Other recruiters included Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Motilal Oswal, ReNew and Tesco. Beghou Consulting and Iresh Consultants participated in the niche consulting cohort.

The third cluster followed two earlier rounds held on October 23 and 27, which together saw more than 160 roles being offered to students. The first cluster had over 85 roles across six cohorts, while the second offered more than 75 roles across nine cohorts.