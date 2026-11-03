Bayer Crop Science emerged as the top recruiter in the summer placement process for the Food and Agribusiness Management (FABM) programme at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), with all 44 students in the 2026-28 batch securing internship offers.

According to a release from IIM-A on Tuesday, more than 30 companies participated in the placement process, which concluded on October 27. Recruiters came from a range of sectors, including agri-inputs, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), management consulting, quick commerce, climate technology and healthcare. The students will undertake their internships between April and June 2027.

The placement activity comes close on the heels of IIMA completing the summer placement process for its larger Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 2026-28. Across the three placement clusters held between October 23 and 30, recruiters offered more than 230 roles to PGP students, reflecting demand across consulting, financial services, consumer businesses, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors.

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The first PGP placement cluster, held on October 23, saw more than 85 roles offered across six cohorts, including management consulting, investment banking and markets, private equity and venture capital, and transformation and operations consulting. Recruiters included McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Blackstone.

The second cluster, conducted on October 27, generated more than 75 roles across nine cohorts. Apart from conglomerates and consumer goods companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble, the cluster also saw participation from companies in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, retail and e-commerce. Raymond, Eden Landmarks and Experion Developers were among the recruiters in the newly introduced fashion and real estate cohorts.

In the FABM programme, Bayer Crop Science was joined by regular recruiters such as Godrej Agrovet, Nestlé, PepsiCo, United Breweries, Sundrop Brands, Accenture, EY, Amul, Sahyadri Farms and Varaha. HUL, HSBC, Zydex Group, Grow Indigo, Mahyco, First Club Technology, Hetha Organics, Khetika and BloomchemAg were among the new or returning recruiters.

The FMCG segment accounted for the largest share of the FABM placements, with 15 students, or 34% of the batch, securing internships in this cohort. Agri-inputs and agri-tech accounted for another 13 students, or 30%. Consulting accounted for six students (14%), while quick commerce accounted for three (7%).

Climate technology and healthcare each accounted for two students (4%), while the remaining three students (7%) were placed in other sectors.

Vinoy K, Dekalb Brand Manager, IBSL at Bayer Crop Science, said the candidates demonstrated clarity of thought, articulation skills and technical knowledge. Some also displayed an entrepreneurial mind-set that could translate into business ventures in the future.

IIMA’s Chairperson of Placements, Prof. Viswanath Pingali, said the response from recruiters reflected their continued confidence in the programme, which is rated number one globally in Food and Agribusiness.

The institute said further details of the FABM placement process would be made available in an audited report under the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), which it introduced to improve transparency in B-school placement reporting.