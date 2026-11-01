For Sanjeev Krishan, the chairperson of PwC India, the spark for the firm’s newest initiative to support women in technology started close to home. Coming from a family rooted in accounting and finance – or ‘munshis’, as he put it – it was a welcome change when his daughter chose to pursue a career in technology. As she entered the corporate world and observed so few women colleagues around her, Krishan began examining the metrics within his own organisation.

While technology consulting remains one of PwC India’s largest and fastest-growing business segments, female representation in this domain has been limited. Recognising that female dropout rates tend to spike at mid-career levels, PwC India decided to intervene earlier in the pipeline — targeting the transition from college to professional life.

Beyond mere financial aid

This initiative, called Aspiring Women Leaders Scholarship, goes beyond traditional financial assistance to women, and instead offers a comprehensive support ecosystem. Krishan said it aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by focusing on guidance, skill development, and continuous professional exposure.

The initial rollout will target a select cohort of 50 female engineering students, primarily in their second year of study. PwC India has partnered with premier engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), to identify deserving candidates based on a robust baseline selection protocol. While starting with a targeted group to ensure depth of engagement and quality, the firm envisions expanding the initiative to first-year students in future cohorts.

Building ecosystem leadership

A core pillar of this scholarship is its extensive mentorship framework. “Selected candidates will be paired with PwC partners as well as senior leaders, with a key emphasis on connecting them with successful women executives across global capability centres (GCCs),” Krishan said. “This exposure is designed to help students navigate corporate pathways, gain industry clarity, and cultivate long-term career resilience.”

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He added that the while this initiative isn’t structured as a recruitment pipeline for PwC India, employment at the firm remains a possibility for participants, “though not a mandatory requirement or condition,” he said. “Instead, the objective is to prepare women for diverse trajectories — joining large multinational corporations, midsized enterprises, or embarking on entrepreneurial journeys. By equipping young women with early guidance, high-level exposure, and strong professional networks, PwC India aims to foster a new generation of leaders capable of driving innovation across India’s technology ecosystem.”