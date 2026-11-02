Applications to MBA and other management programmes in India fell 10% in 2026, even as Indian students increasingly applied to business schools in Europe and Asia for overseas education, according to a survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Applications from Indian students to domestic b-schools declined 11%, while those from foreign students rose 133%, though they accounted for less than 1% of total applications.

The findings point to a shift in Indian students’ overseas study preferences, with the US, UK and Canada facing growing competition from b-schools in Europe and Asia.

According to the survey, just over half of the business schools in Europe identified India as their biggest source of international students, up from 41% in 2025. In East and Southeast Asia, 39% of programmes identified India as their leading source of international applicants, while a third reported that applications from India had recorded the biggest year-on-year increase compared with other countries.

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In contrast, 41% of US b-schools said they had recorded their largest decline in applications from Indian students. In the UK, 36% of programmes identified India as the country from which they were most likely to lose international applicants.

“As Indian candidates increasingly applied to programs in Europe and Asia, 41% of US programmes reported they experienced the largest decrease in applications from Indian candidates,” the report said.

Changing visa rules, immigration policies and the cost of studying abroad appear to be influencing these choices. GMAC said such changes were redirecting students away from the US, Canada and the UK towards other destinations. Higher living costs in these countries could also be making students think more carefully before spending on an overseas degree.

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Broadly, 60% of the management programmes surveyed in India reported a decline in applications. The rise in applications from foreign students was not enough to make up for the fall in applications from domestic students.

Globally, applications to graduate management programmes fell 10% in 2026, following two consecutive years of growth. MBA applications recorded a sharper 13% decline, while applications to other business master’s programmes fell 5%. Despite the fall in applications, the report found little change in the average class size, admission standards and academic quality of students entering business schools. The survey covered 1,162 programmes across 314 b-schools in 39 countries, including 526 MBA and 597 business master’s programmes.