The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has recorded 100% summer placements for its 2026-28 PGP and PGPBA batches, with all 608 participating students securing offers from 128 firms.

The median monthly stipend for the batch stood at Rs 2 lakh, while the average was Rs 1.95 lakh. The summer placement process was conducted between October 26 and 29.

Consulting emerged as the biggest recruitment segment accounting for 308 offers from 22 firms. Accenture Strategy led the hiring in this category with 123 offers followed by Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY Global Delivery Services and EY Parthenon, which made 23 offers each.

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The share of consulting in total offers increased from 46% in the previous year’s summer placement cycle to 50.7% this year, indicating a greater concentration of recruitment in the sector. However, the number of participating organisations declined to 128 from 137 a year ago.

According to the institute’s placement report released on Saturday, technology hiring picked up this year with leading companies doubling their recruitment. The AI, IT and technology segment accounted for 51 offers from 21 firms. Microsoft made six offers, while Google and Nutanix made four each.

The institute also reported a 33% increase in offers from Indian conglomerates, which collectively made 40 offers through 12 organisations, including Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Godrej, Mahindra and Reliance.

Hiring was spread across several other sectors, including finance, consumer goods and retail which also accounted for a significant number of offers. For instance, finance, banking and investment firms made 74 offers while e-commerce, payments, fintech and retail companies accounted for 46 offers. Additionally, FMCG companies made 43 offers.

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Another notable feature of this year’s placement process was the participation of new recruiters. First-time recruiters accounted for around 40% of the 128 companies that took part in the process.

The institute said more than 600 students secured offers within two days, making it the highest number of offers made in a two-day summer placement process across all IIMs.