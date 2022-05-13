Compulsory Internship for Undergraduate students announced by UGC, check details here

According to University Grants Commission (UGC), all undergraduate students in recognised Indian universities will be required to do compulsory research internships for eight to ten weeks.

The guidelines from UGC note that the integration of Research, Innovation and Technology Development is the foundation of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) and the institutionalisation of Research Internship at Undergraduate Levels is expected to play an important role in catalysing inter disciplinary/multi-disciplinary/transdisciplinary and translational research culture embedded in NEP 2020.

According to the new guidelines, the internship programmes are primarily aimed at student employability and also help you develop research capabilities in students.

UGC took this decision after it was announced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that internships would now be made compulsory.

Credit system

After the second or fourth semester, an eight to ten weeks of 10 credits will be mandatory for students wanting to exit with a diploma or a certificate, respectively. Students will be required to complete 450 hours of internship, while for a research internship, 1 credit would imply 45 hours of engagement in internship activities in a week and an engagement of 450 hours is needed to gain the assigned credits.

Students wanting to quit FYUP programme after two years with a diploma or certificate will be mandatory to have completed one research internship at the end of the second or the fourth semester.

UGC has also suggested respective HIEs to offer Research Ability Enhancement Courses (REAC) which would be worth 10 credits.

Research internship

Students pursuing research internships would be given hands-on training in methodologies, research tools, equipment, and techniques and learn other aspects of pursuing quality research. Students will also be given experience by scientists in HEIs, industrial research labs, research institutes, and nationally-reputed organisations as well as individuals distinguished in specific fields like artisans, draftsmen, artists, choreographers, musicians, etc.

The student’s internship progress will be assessed and monitored by the assigned Research Internship Supervisor from the host institute, while the centrally operated portal will also be launched soon that will facilitate Internship Provider Organisation (IPO) to offer internships with the specification of eligibility conditions.