Microsoft has made a voluntary exit offer to eligible employees across the US, the UK, Canada, and India as part of its latest strategy for cost-cutting and restructuring its workforce for the AI era. Banasree Purkayastha looks at the payoffs for the tech behemoth as well as its eligible employees.

l What is the Microsoft offer?

MICROSOFT’s voluntary exit offer (VEO) applies to employees at level 70 (this represents senior leaders such as vice-presidents or a high-level technical tier such as general managers, partners or senior directors, as well as distinguished engineers) and below in participating teams. In a company blog post, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Amy Coleman said the initiative would provide employees considering opportunities outside Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources. Around 60,000 employees globally are eligible for the offer, which works out to 27% of its 2,23,000-strong workforce. In India, Microsoft employs around 23,000 people.

In April, Microsoft had announced its first-ever voluntary retirement programme for eligible US staff. Microsoft anticipates a significantly lower uptake rate than the 30%-plus participation seen in that offer, it told GeekWire. More than 20,000 positions have been eliminated at the tech behemoth in the last 18 months in a series of voluntary and involuntary reductions, with the company embarking on organisational restructuring in response to AI transformation.

l What exactly do employees get?

THE ACTUAL BENEFITS under this package will depend on the bespoke terms of each employee’s offer. While Microsoft has said the programme will provide financial support and career-planning resources, it has not publicly disclosed the exact compensation terms for all eligible employees. In India, the package is likely to be similar to Microsoft’s standard severance arrangements, including one month of base salary for each completed year of service, along with health insurance and career-transition support. Divisions such as Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance are fully participating in the offer. Certain pools of employees, including some focused on data centres, marketing, sales, cybersecurity and quantum computing, aren’t eligible, said a Bloomberg report. Employees need to decide whether to take the offer by early December, and those participating will leave on December 31, 2026.

l Should employees opt for the buyout?

WHILE THE EXACT terms of the VEO offer, an individual’s years of service, how close to redundancy he thinks he is, vesting date of any employee stock option plans he may have got are the prime factors influencing the decision, for older employees it can certainly be a day of reckoning.

A study published in the Journal of Management Accounting Research found that employees with weaker organisational attachment tended to leave, while those with a strong attachment weren’t usually enticed by these buyout packages. Employees who rejected a severance offer subsequently exert greater work effort than before, it said. A 2026 study published in the Journal of Behavioural and Experimental Economics looked at responses in an online experiment involving 1,000 participants. Those who rejected a small payment to quit their jobs completed 33% more tasks than a control group. Thus, such programmes may influence not only who leaves, but also the behaviour of employees who decide to remain.

l Voluntary exits vs layoffs

A VEO ALLOWS eligible employees to decide whether to leave, while a layoff is an employer-mandated decision to cut the workforce. The big benefit, however, is that VEOs allow companies to achieve headcount targets at their own pace, with employees ostensibly taking the final decision instead of being identified for termination — and without triggering country-specific layoff norms. Given that voluntary and mandatory exits typically follow each other closely, it does put pressure on employees to take it. Coleman’s comment on exploring voluntary exit as a recurring mechanism leaves open the question of what will follow this round, said TechTimes. Workers who declined Microsoft’s April 2026 voluntary retirement programme were included in the mandatory layoffs of May 2026. “The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter,” Coleman had written in the memo.

l How other tech firms are doing it

LAYOFFS HAVE BEEN the first choice for Big Tech, but a change is in the making. Earlier this month, Oracle expanded its voluntary separation programme for eligible US employees as it trims its workforce. Under the programme, eligible employees can receive six weeks of severance if they voluntarily leave the company. It has already eliminated more than 21,000 jobs globally in the last one year via layoffs. It is reportedly looking to extend the voluntary separation programme to India. In September alone, about 3,000 employees (10% of its Indian team) were laid off as part of a global downsizing push.

In February, Business Insider had reported that Google chief business officer Philipp Schindler had said employees on certain teams within the global business organisation (GBO) could voluntarily leave with a severance package if “they weren’t enjoying the pace they need to operate at”.