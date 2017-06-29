Mobile-like touchscreen key that allows you to park your BMW 5 Series automatically now a reality!

The 2017 BMW 5-Series has been given a long list of technological gadgets to make the ride much more comfortable and convenient. The innovative features include driver assistance technologies, gesture control and more. But the most eyebrow-raising feature is the car key. A fob the size of a small smartphone with a touchscreen, that allows the driver to park the car while he stands outside. The optional remote control parking was first seen on the 7-Series. While the remote parking feature isn't exactly straight out of the film 'Tomorrow Never Dies' when Pierce Brosnan drives a BMW using his phone lying in the backseat, the feature may come in handy for parallel or perpendicular parking. Not just parking, the key fob can perform a host of other functions too.

Remote operation of the auxiliary ventilation is just one example. Drivers can also check whether they closed the windows, sunroof and doors when they parked their car. The car’s fuel level and remaining range are also shown on the key, along with any service information.

The key fob runs on a lithium ion battery like any other smartphone and can be charged wirelessly on an inductive charging station, which can be used to charge your mobile phones which are compatible to inductive charging.

BMW launched the 2017 5 Series in India at a starting price of Rs 49.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) on 29th June. The new 5 Series will be available in three trims in India - Sports Line, Luxury Line and M Sport, which gets 'M' badging and a body kit.

The new car is available will come with two diesel and one petrol engine options. The diesel variants are powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine that generates 190 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. A larger 3.0 litre, inline, six-cylinder unit develops 265 hp of power and 620 Nm of torque. The petrol variants, on the other hand, gets a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 252 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. All engines are paired to 8-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission. Know more here