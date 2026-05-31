As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, three leading artificial intelligence chatbots broadly agree on one thing: RCB, the defending champions, enter the title clash as favourites but GT possess enough firepower to produce an upset.

FinancialExpress.com asked ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Elon Musk-backed Grok to assess the strengths, weaknesses and likely outcome of the season finale. While the models differed in their final predictions, all three identified a closely contested match likely to be decided by key individual battles and how teams adapt to conditions on the night.

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AI Consensus: RCB hold a narrow edge

Among the three models, ChatGPT and Gemini gave RCB a slight advantage heading into the final, citing the franchise’s recent form, squad balance and experience in pressure situations.

“Most signs point to a very close final,” ChatGPT said, while noting that RCB had already defeated GT earlier in the playoffs and entered the final with momentum on their side.

The OpenAI chatbot highlighted RCB’s batting depth and the consistency of key performers, but cautioned against underestimating GT’s core group featuring Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan.

In its assessment, ChatGPT estimated RCB’s chances of lifting the trophy at roughly 55-60%, compared with GT’s 40-45%.

Google’s Gemini arrived at a similar conclusion.

“The IPL 2026 Final brings together the two most dominant and consistent teams. However, since RCB took the direct route to the final by winning Qualifier 1, they hold a slight psychological edge,” Gemini said.

According to the model, RCB’s combination of batting depth, bowling options and confidence as defending champions gives them a marginal advantage heading into Sunday’s contest.

The case for Gujarat Titans

Despite favouring RCB, all three models identified multiple pathways to victory for GT. Gemini pointed to the importance of the opening overs, particularly the contest between GT’s top order and RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been RCB’s trump card,” Gemini noted, arguing that GT’s chances would improve significantly if Gill and Buttler negotiated his spell without early damage.

The model also highlighted Rashid Khan’s influence during the middle overs, suggesting his battle against RCB’s middle order could prove decisive. ChatGPT echoed similar concerns, describing GT as a side capable of posting or chasing substantial totals when its top order clicks.

The chatbot also highlighted the composure GT have shown in pressure situations throughout the season, an attribute that often carries added value in finals.

Grok predicts a potential upset

Unlike the other two models, Grok leaned slightly towards Gujarat Titans.

According to the chatbot, GT’s home advantage in Ahmedabad, combined with Gill’s form and Rashid Khan’s match-winning abilities, gives them a realistic chance of overturning expectations.

“GT has a solid chance to stun RCB in the final tomorrow,” Grok said.

While acknowledging that RCB remain favourites based on momentum and squad depth, the model argued that T20 cricket’s unpredictable nature leaves little room for certainty.

“But GT winning wouldn’t be a shock at all, this is T20 cricket,” Grok added, pointing to conditions and crowd support as factors that could influence the outcome.

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Conditions could be the deciding factor

One theme emerged across all three AI models: conditions may ultimately matter as much as team quality.

Whether it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s impact with the new ball, Rashid Khan’s control through the middle overs or the role of dew later in the evening, the chatbots consistently identified match conditions as a key variable.

Grok suggested that the toss and the ability to adapt to the pitch could play a decisive role in determining the winner.

AI Verdict

While there is no unanimous prediction, the overall AI consensus favours RCB by a narrow margin.

Two of the three models expect Royal Challengers Bengaluru to retain the trophy, citing form, balance and momentum. However, none of the chatbots viewed Gujarat Titans as clear underdogs, with all three identifying multiple match-winning factors in GT’s favour.

If the AI forecasts are correct, the IPL 2026 final is likely to be decided by fine margins rather than overwhelming superiority from either side.

Disclaimer: This prediction is generated using AI-based analysis of team balance, historical trends and recent performances. It is not a guarantee of the match outcome and is meant purely for informational and analytical purposes.