‘Rajinikant of Russia’: When Vladimir Putin’s umbrella act at FIFA World Cup presentation set Twitter on fire

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s umbrella stole the show at the FIFA World Cup Presentation.

Although French President Emmanuel Macron had all the reason to cheer after France’s FIFA World Cup victory against Croatia, unfortunately, it was Russian President Vladimir Putin — his umbrella, technically speaking — who stole the show at the FIFA World Cup Presentation! Yes, you heard that right. During the presentation ceremony after the hard-fought match, it began to pour heavily. While all officials and dignitaries stood there soaking in the rain, it was Putin who caught everyone’s attention.

For, Putin was the only one to be offered an umbrella, while other world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian leader Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic along with Fifa boss Gianni Infantino, stood unattended getting drenched. Apparently, all of them were unfazed by the lack of any special effort for them and kept on shaking hands and greeting the players of both the nations. However, later someone managed to rustle up a few umbrellas, though smaller ones for the visiting guests, as per ANI report.

Soon after, Putin’s picture with an umbrella emerged on social media, and Twitterati responded to the special treatment given to the flamboyant Russian President.

“Only Putin gets an umbrella,” a Twitter user Piers Morgan tweeted.

“Big umbrella for Putin, late small umbrella for guests, or as Trump would call it, “power move”. Lame,” tweeted Jorge Guajardo.

“Russian President Putin is so powerful that he invoked the rain on FIFA officials during trophy presentation ceremony. Take that USA LOL,” read another tweet.

Putin is very well-known for his extravagant and flamboyant lifestyle. In August 2017, a shirtless picture of him sunbathing during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia had gone viral. He was on a hunting and fishing expedition on the Mongolian border, some 3,700 kilometres east of Moscow.

Also on Twitter, 40-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron’s celebration attracted the Tweeple last night. After the final whistle, Macron was on the pitch at the Stadium without an umbrella during a fierce downpour that started during the trophy presentation.

France on Sunday won its second FIFA World Cup title after defeating Croatia 4-2 in a high-octane final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia.