When Argentina face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, most of the attention will be on Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and two teams separated by one victory from the final. But among Argentina supporters, another name has quietly become part of the pre-match conversation- Ismail Elfath.

The American referee, who has been appointed to officiate Wednesday’s semi-final, has overseen several Argentina matches during Messi’s international career. Across those games, Argentina have never suffered defeat.

Whether it is a coincidence or simply another football superstition is open to debate. But for fans who believe in football’s curious patterns, Elfath’s appointment has become an unexpected talking point ahead of one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Argentina’s unbeaten record under Elfath

Elfath has become one of FIFA’s most trusted referees over the past decade, regularly handling high-profile international fixtures and major tournament matches.

Across the matches he has officiated involving Messi’s Argentina, the world champions have either won or avoided defeat. That record has prompted many supporters to describe him as something of a lucky omen for La Albiceleste, especially on social media, where discussions around referee appointments often gather momentum before major knockout matches.

Of course, referees do not decide football matches on their own. But supporters have rarely needed much encouragement to build narratives around them.

Why Argentina fans are paying attention

Football has always had room for rituals and superstition.

Argentina’s World Cup campaign has already featured several examples. The team’s request to wear its blue away shirt against England was widely linked to the country’s long-standing cabala tradition, the belief that repeating successful routines can bring good fortune.

Elfath’s unbeaten record with Argentina now joins that list.

For many supporters, it is simply another detail that feeds optimism before a match carrying enormous pressure. Others see it as nothing more than an interesting statistical coincidence.

Elfath’s refereeing style

Beyond the unbeaten record, Elfath is regarded as one of FIFA’s more composed officials.

The 43-year-old generally prefers to let matches flow rather than stopping play for every minor challenge. His style often allows attacking teams to build momentum, something that could suit players such as Messi, who thrives when games maintain rhythm rather than becoming overly fragmented.

At the same time, England are unlikely to be influenced by who is carrying the whistle.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have built their World Cup run on disciplined defending, compact midfield organisation and quick transitions, while Argentina continue to rely on Messi’s creativity alongside the movement of Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

England can make life difficult for Messi’s Argentina

For all the conversation surrounding Elfath’s appointment, Argentina know their place in the final will depend on far more tangible factors.

England’s midfield is expected to make life difficult for Messi by limiting the space between the lines, while Argentina will need to win the battle for possession and create enough support around their captain.

Refereeing appointments often become part of World Cup folklore. But once the whistle blows in Atlanta, the outcome will be decided by the players rather than the official.

Still, if Argentina reach another World Cup final, one statistic will survive another night: Lionel Messi will remain unbeaten in matches refereed by Ismail Elfath.