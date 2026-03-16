In the opening T20I New Zealand Women team delivered an excellent all-round performance and defeated South Africa Women by 80 runs.

In the second T20I match the New Zealand Women’s team will ente with a lot of confidence after their strong performance in the first game of the series.

In the series opener, the White Ferns scored a solid total of 190/7 in 20 overs. This was mainly due to a brilliant innings from star all-rounder Amelia Kerr who made 78 runs from 44 balls.

Young batter Georgia Plimmer also played a great knock of 63 runs helping the Kiwis reach a strong total.

South Africa Women had a difficult time while chasing the target as New Zealand’s bowlers kept things under control.

Captain Sophie Devine led the bowling attack brilliantly taking 4 wickets for only 12 runs and playing a big role in securing the win for her team.

ALSO READ Smriti Mandhana equals Virat Kohli’s historic BCCI record

In the end South Africa could only reach 110/7 in their 20 overs finishing far behind the target.

Going into the second T20I, South Africa Women will be looking to recover from the loss and try to level the series. Experienced players like Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus will need to step up if the team wants to compete with the strong New Zealand side.

For New Zealand, a win in this match would give them a strong advantage in the series. On the other hand South Africa must improve their batting if they want to stay in the contest.

With talented players on both teams and good playing conditions at Seddon Park fans can expect an exciting match in Hamilton.

When and where to watch NZ vs SA Women 2nd T20I live streaming

New Zealand-W vs South Africa- W match will start at 07:15 am IST on March 17. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch NZ vs SA Women 2nd T20I match live on Sony sports network

The match will be telecast live on Sony sports network. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the Sony Liv and Fan-code app.

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I Women Squad:

South Africa Women Squad: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Dane van Niekerk.

New Zealand Women Squad: Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze (wk), Amelia Kerr (captain), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Nensi Patel