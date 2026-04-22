The atmosphere at the Ekana Cricket Stadium turned from celebratory to somber in the blink of an eye during Match 32 of IPL 2026. What was supposed to be a homecoming for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) transformed into a horror show for the hosts’ batting lineup.

In a staggering display of top-order fragility, LSG’s three pillars—Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant, and Ayush Badoni—were all dismissed for ducks, leaving the side reeling at 30/3 and forcing the middle order into an immediate rescue mission.

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The Triple-Zero Collapse

The collapse was a masterclass in disciplined new-ball bowling by the Rajasthan Royals.

Aiden Markram (0 off 6): Struggled to find his timing before nicking one to the keeper, setting the tone for the disaster.

Struggled to find his timing before nicking one to the keeper, setting the tone for the disaster. Rishabh Pant (0 off 3): The skipper’s attempt to stabilize lasted just three balls before he was trapped plumb in front.

The skipper’s attempt to stabilize lasted just three balls before he was trapped plumb in front. Ayush Badoni (0 off 1): Coming in under immense pressure, Badoni fell for a golden duck, dragging a delivery onto his stumps to complete the “triple-zero” nightmare.

LSG Top-Order Performance Chart (IPL 2026)

While the current match marks a historic low, LSG’s top order has been a rollercoaster of inconsistency all season. Outside of a massive outlier against Punjab Kings, the specialist batters have struggled to build foundations.

Match # Opponent Batter 1 Batter 2 Batter 3 Total Top 3 Result 32 vs RR Markram (0) Pant (0) Badoni (0) 0 In Progress 29 vs PBKS M. Marsh (40) A. Badoni (35) R. Pant (43) 118 Lost by 54 runs 23 vs RCB M. Marsh (5) Markram (12) R. Pant (15) 32 Lost by 5 wkts 19 vs GT M. Marsh (11) Markram (30) R. Pant (18) 59 Lost by 7 wkts 15 vs KKR M. Marsh (15) Markram (22) R. Pant (10) 47 Won by 3 wkts 10 vs SRH M. Marsh (24) Markram (33) R. Pant (28) 85 Won by 5 wkts 05 vs DC M. Marsh (18) Markram (21) R. Pant (12) 51 Lost by 6 wkts

Historical Comparison: LSG’s Worst Ever?

To put this “Triple Zero” in perspective, we looked at LSG’s top-order performance since their inception in 2022.

The Historical Decline: In their debut 2022 and 2023 seasons, LSG boasted the most stable opening pair in the league with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock , who famously shared an unbeaten 210-run stand.

In their debut 2022 and 2023 seasons, LSG boasted the most stable opening pair in the league with , who famously shared an unbeaten 210-run stand. 2026 vs History: Today’s 0-run contribution from the top three is officially the lowest in the franchise’s five-year history . Their previous low for the top three was 18 runs against DC in the 2026 season opener.

Today’s from the top three is officially the . Their previous low for the top three was 18 runs against DC in the 2026 season opener. League Comparison (2026): While SRH (Abhishek-Head) and PBKS (Arya-Connolly) are averaging 60+ runs in the powerplay, LSG’s top order is currently the least productive in the tournament, averaging just 14.2 runs per game across their last three outings.

Analysis: Why the Collapse?

The data shows that when the top three fail to cross a combined 50 runs, LSG has a 100% loss record this season. The constant shuffling between Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni at the top has prevented the side from finding a stable opening rhythm. Against RR, the lack of footwork against the moving ball proved fatal, leaving Mitchell Marsh (who dropped to No. 4 today) and Nicholas Pooran to pick up the pieces.