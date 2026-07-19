The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its grand finale as reigning champions Argentina take on Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday, July 20 (IST). With Lionel Messi chasing a second consecutive World Cup title and Lamine Yamal eyeing history with Spain, the biggest match in world football is expected to attract millions of viewers across India.

For fans planning to watch the final, ZEE5 has introduced a dedicated FIFA World Cup package starting at Rs 399 for one month. Those who don’t want to subscribe still have a couple of free and alternative options available.

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: All you need to know

Category Details Match Spain vs Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Date (India) Monday, July 20, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 12:30 AM IST Venue New York New Jersey Stadium, USA Live Streaming (India) ZEE5 Live TV Broadcast (India) DD Sports (DD Free Dish), Unite8 Sports Network

ZEE5 plans for the FIFA World Cup final

Football fans who want to stream the final in Full HD can choose the dedicated FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access pack on ZEE5.

According to the platform’s official pricing:

1-month FIFA World Cup pack: Rs 399

3-month FIFA World Cup pack: Rs 799

1-year FIFA World Cup pack: Rs 1,699

The World Cup pack includes access to the FIFA World Cup final along with ZEE5’s entertainment catalogue.

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How to watch Spain vs Argentina without ZEE5

Fans who do not wish to subscribe can still watch the final through free television.

DD Sports will telecast the FIFA World Cup final free-to-air under the Government of India’s mandatory sports broadcasting sharing guidelines but will be available on DD Free Dish.

The match will also be shown on the Unite8 Sports Network, the tournament’s official television broadcaster in India. Just contract the Direct-to-Home (DTH) provider and add the channel. Tata Play, for instance, is charging Rs 10.62 rupees per month for the HD channel for the Unite8 Sports Network.

However, DD app or website or Youtube channel won’t be streaming the FIFA World Cup final.

Subscribers with JioFiber and AirFiber connections can watch the match via JioTV+, where Unite8 Sports channels are available on supported set-top boxes.

FIFA World Cup final is also being screened live at select PVR INOX cinemas nationwide.

Which option should you choose?

If you are looking for the lowest-cost premium streaming experience, ZEE5’s Rs 399 one-month FIFA World Cup pass is the cheapest official digital option.

If you would rather avoid a subscription altogether, DD Sports on DD Free Dish remains the simplest free choice.

With the World Cup trophy on the line and Lionel Messi potentially playing the final international match of his career, Indian football fans could be in for a treat.