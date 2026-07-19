PV Sindhu ended India’s long wait for a Japan Open title on Sunday, defeating home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles final to become the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious BWF Super 750 tournament.

The two-time Olympic medallist produced a composed display against the former world champion, closing out the match in straight games 21-17, 21-17 to clinch her first Japan Open crown.

Historic milestone for Sindhu

The victory makes the 31-year-old the first Indian player to win the Japan Open since the tournament was introduced in 1981.

It also marks her first BWF Super 750 title and her biggest World Tour triumph in nearly two years, underlining a return to form after an injury-hit spell.

How the match unfolded

Sindhu absorbed early pressure from Yamaguchi before taking control with her attacking play and precise winners. The Indian maintained her composure during the longer rallies, repeatedly forcing errors from the Japanese star and capitalising on key points in both games.

Yamaguchi, backed by a vocal home crowd, attempted to fight back but Sindhu’s consistency and court coverage ensured she remained in control throughout the contest, eventually managing to win the contest in 50 minutes.

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A timely boost

The title caps an impressive week for Sindhu, who defeated a string of top-ranked opponents en route to the final. It also gives Indian badminton a significant boost ahead of the second half of the BWF World Tour season, with Sindhu capturing one of the biggest titles of her career.

The Japan Open triumph adds another major milestone to Sindhu’s decorated resume, which already includes two Olympic medals, a world title and multiple BWF World Tour crowns.