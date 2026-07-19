A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Peru’s Andes region on Sunday. At least five people were killed and over 20 others were injured in the incident, reported AP citing local authorities.

Around 300 people stepped out of their homes as rescue teams and emergency workers rushed to the affected areas. Officials said the number of missing people was still unknown.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake hit at 9.24 pm local time. Its epicentre was located about 2 kilometres west-southwest of Sicaya in Huancayo province. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, which often causes stronger shaking at the surface and increases the risk of damage.

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Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute said the total number of missing people has not yet been confirmed, reported AP. Rescue teams continue searching through damaged structures. Officials also inspected roads, bridges and public infrastructure to determine the full extent of the damage.

Why is Peru vulnerable to earthquakes?

Peru lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” one of the world’s most active seismic zones where several tectonic plates meet, reported AP. The country experiences frequent earthquakes because of constant movement beneath the Earth’s surface.

One of Peru’s deadliest recent disasters occurred in 2007, when a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck the province of Pisco in the Ica region, reported AP. That earthquake killed nearly 600 people and caused widespread destruction, making it one of the country’s worst natural disasters in recent history.

Authorities have started relief operations for affected families by providing temporary shelters and emergency assistance. Engineers are inspecting damaged buildings before allowing residents to return.

Search and rescue teams remain on the ground as officials continue to assess the full impact of the earthquake and account for those still missing.