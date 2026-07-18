France vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026, 3rd-Place Playoff: England beat France 6-4 to occupy the third-place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They won the third-place playoff match played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 18 (Saturday). This is the best-ever finish for the English side in a World Cup, ever since 1966, when they had won the trophy.

What happened in the England vs France 3rd place match?

Earlier in the evening, the starting lineups of the both the teams showed that they had rested their main men. a England lead 4-0 at the end of the first half.

Rice started the scoring for the English in the third minute. It was followed by Konsa in the 18th and then Bukayo Saka with goals in the 37th and 46th minute made it 4-0 for the English. Mbappe scored in the 47th minute open the scoring for the French team. Barcola made it 2-4 for the French with a 54th minute goal. With a 67 minute strike by Mbappe, the score line read 3-4 France. And a penalty for England was converted by Saka, who scored a hat-trick. Ousmane Dembele for France and Jude Bellingham for England scored in a gap of 2 minutes and as a result, England won.

This was also third-time lucky for England as they won their first-ever third-place match, having gone down to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018.

France vs England 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting 11

While Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both have been benched, France have also not started with Ousmane Dembele.

England XI (4-2-3-1)

Henderson, Konsa, Rice, Guehi, Saka, Rashford, Rogers, Eze, Toney, Spence, Quansah

France XI (4-2-3-1)

Maingan, Gusto, Konaté, Lacroix, Hernández; Emery, Rabiot, Olise, Cherki, Doué, Mbappé

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FRA vs ENG, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to Watch in India

Football fans in India can catch the high-voltage bronze medal match live across the following networks:

Television Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on the Unite8Sports with both English and Hindi commentary.

The match will be telecast live on the Unite8Sports with both English and Hindi commentary. Live Streaming: Fans can stream the entire match for free on the Zee5 app and website across multiple regional languages.

Fans can stream the entire match for free on the app and website across multiple regional languages. Match Time: The match kicks off on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 2:30 AM IST.

Live Updates

France vs England Highlights, 3rd Place Play-Off FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch all the action from Miami here