France vs England Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026, 3rd-Place Playoff: England beat France 6-4 to occupy the third-place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They won the third-place playoff match played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 18 (Saturday). This is the best-ever finish for the English side in a World Cup, ever since 1966, when they had won the trophy.
What happened in the England vs France 3rd place match?
Earlier in the evening, the starting lineups of the both the teams showed that they had rested their main men. a England lead 4-0 at the end of the first half.
Rice started the scoring for the English in the third minute. It was followed by Konsa in the 18th and then Bukayo Saka with goals in the 37th and 46th minute made it 4-0 for the English. Mbappe scored in the 47th minute open the scoring for the French team. Barcola made it 2-4 for the French with a 54th minute goal. With a 67 minute strike by Mbappe, the score line read 3-4 France. And a penalty for England was converted by Saka, who scored a hat-trick. Ousmane Dembele for France and Jude Bellingham for England scored in a gap of 2 minutes and as a result, England won.
This was also third-time lucky for England as they won their first-ever third-place match, having gone down to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018.
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France vs England 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting 11
While Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham both have been benched, France have also not started with Ousmane Dembele.
England XI (4-2-3-1)
Henderson, Konsa, Rice, Guehi, Saka, Rashford, Rogers, Eze, Toney, Spence, Quansah
France XI (4-2-3-1)
Maingan, Gusto, Konaté, Lacroix, Hernández; Emery, Rabiot, Olise, Cherki, Doué, Mbappé
FRA vs ENG, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to Watch in India
Football fans in India can catch the high-voltage bronze medal match live across the following networks:
- Television Broadcast: The match will be telecast live on the Unite8Sports with both English and Hindi commentary.
- Live Streaming: Fans can stream the entire match for free on the Zee5 app and website across multiple regional languages.
- Match Time: The match kicks off on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 2:30 AM IST.
France vs England Highlights, 3rd Place Play-Off FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch all the action from Miami here
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Third time lucky in third-place play-off for the English side
90 +7 Minutes | Full-Time
England 6-4 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Earlier in the evening, the starting lineups of the both the teams showed that they had rested their main men. a England lead 4-0 at the end of the first half.
Rice started the scoring for the English in the third minute. It was followed by Konsa in the 18th and then Bukayo Saka with goals in the 37th and 46th minute made it 4-0 for the English. Mbappe scored in the 47th minute open the scoring for the French team.
Barcola made it 2-4 for the French with a 54th minute goal. With a 67 minute strike by Mbappe, the score line read 3-4 France. And a penalty for England was converted by Saka, who scored a hat-trick. Ousmane Dembele for France and Jude Bellingham for England scored in a gap of 2 minutes and as a result, England won.
This was also third-time lucky for England as they won their first-ever third-place match, having gone down to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018..
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: England's best-ever finish in last 60 years
90 +7 Minutes | Full-Time
England 6-4 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
That's how it looks at full-time. England have finished their best ever since 1966 when they won the tournament for the first and only time. They had never finished even third after that. Now, they do.
What an extraordinary game 😱— England (@England) July 18, 2026
Our @FIFAWorldCup campaign ends with a 6-4 win over France 💪 pic.twitter.com/Dh9cKbR1Xg
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 goals in a match, Jude and Dembele strike
90 +7 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 6-4 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
My god, I am about type how a wasted effort from Rice near the half line to give the ball away to France, and Dembele converting that into a goal, is pure English frustration. Suddenly, just after that play, we have, probably the goal of the tournament by Jude Bellingham, who runs from the English part of the pitch to the French and scores, beating two defenders and the French goalie, all alone, to make it 6-4 in favor of the English.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: 7 Minutes Added
90 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 5-3 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
So seven minutes have been added and England will look to make sure that they don't make a lot of mess like they did against Argentine. And if that happens, they will have their best-ever finish in World Cup history in the last 60 sixty years.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Penalty for England, Hat-Trick for Saka
86 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 5-3 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Spence gets a touch inside the French D and gets a penalty. Kane is not here, so it is Jude Bellingham who will take the penalty shot here and England would be happy to get this in and get the much needed two-goal cushion.
No, wait, it is Saka, who has decided to take and get a hat-trick for himself. This guy had missed a penalty in Euro final in 2020.
But not now, he makes the French goalie go left and hit it right and he has a World Cup hat-trick to his name.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bellingham and Olise miss
82 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-3 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Just as he came on, Jude Bellingham had a great chance to make it 5-3 for the English side. He missed, so did Rogers and then France counter attacked and they missed thanks to Olise hitting the cross bar. It's 4-3 to England still with 8 minutes of regulation time left.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bellingham and Anderson come on
79 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-3 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
With 11 minutes of regulation time remining plus at least 9 minutes if injury time, England deploy captain Jude to the rescue and he has with him Anderson. The duo have replaced Toney and Eza.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Looking very hard to defend for the English
76 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-3 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Olise has missed so much that even one of the shots would have made it level for the French side, who are looking more dangerous now, than they have eve looked. This is a game of two halves. England are looking like England now and France are looking France now as well. Hard to defend this slime 1-0 lead for the English If they do, they can call themselves very lucky.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe makes it 3-4 in favour of the French, goes past Messi
67 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-3 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Oh my god, if the first half was all about England, the second one is all about the French. Mbappe has now scored 10 goals in the tournament and clearly put a lot of pressure on England here and Messi in the finale to score two goals, if he wants the boot and the record for the next four years at least, of most goals scored in FIFA World cup history.
Mbappe now has 22 to his name in just three editions of the World Cup that he has played.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Total football is the mood of the day
64 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-2 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
This is one of the most attacking matches of this World Cup, if not the most attacking game ever in this World Cup. Total football is being played all around. One time the ball is with Olise, the other time with Ezra, and then suddenly Mbappe ha a chance to make a shot and somewhere Toney misses a touch near the far post , You can't seem to catch a breath here, can you?
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Barcola scores the second for French
54 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-2 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
This is the kind of football that people pay to watch and watch is what they are doing as they have now watched Barcola score the second goal for the French and sixth of the match so far with nearly 35 minutes remaining.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe scores
48 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-1 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Goal!! Right at the start for the second half, Kylian Mbappe does, what he is supposed to, score and put pressure on England and on Messi, as he now leads the Golden Boot race with 9 goals to his kitty.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele, Barcola back for France
46 Minutes | 2nd Half
England 4-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Not 0ne or two, Deschamps makes four out of the five possible five substitutions. Dembele, Digne, Barcola and Dayot Upamecano have come in for the French side.
This is something that tells you the full story.
When it comes to stats, England have had 55 per cent possession, 10 shots on goal, seven on target, 273 completed passes and 95 per cent pass accuracy.
As for France, they are where they should be with only 45 per cent possession, 5 shots taken with only two on target and just 214 passes completed.
45 Minutes | Half-Time
England 4-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
The one tweet to tell you everything.
What a half 🤯— England (@England) July 18, 2026
England lead France 4-0 at the break! 👏 pic.twitter.com/7pZC6bPu0k
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Three Lions Are Roaring
45 Minutes | Half-Time
England 4-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
And finally the first half, that nobody in the wildest of their dreams would have imagined, has come to an end with England leading 4-0 and being just 50 minutes away from their best ever finish in World Cup history of the last 60 years.
44 Minutes | 1st Half
England 4-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
My god. I haven't seen something like this in a World Cup match for the third position Deschamps bever wanted to play this game and it seems his players don't want at all, Saka with a smooth finish, now has a brace and a corner to finish the first half.
43 Minutes | 1st Half
England 3-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Toney had another chance, but he once again played the ball in the direction of Saka while the guy was already on the move and as a result, he missed the ball.
Still, what England need to be aware of is, they do not let the French make a comeback, at least inside the first half.
41 Minutes | 1st Half
England 3-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Never before had France conceded three goals in the first half a World Cup game. What is happening here is Iver Toney had a ball and it would have been 4-0 as well. But Toney missed the connection.
37 Minutes | 1st Half
England 3-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Oh what a game England are having tonight. The counterattack after Mbappe' shot at the England goal was stopped, has paved way for goal number three. It should have been Rashford with the goal, but he gave Saka the chance and he obliged with a clean strike.
33 Minutes | 1st Half
England 2-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Marcus Rashford had a ball and he decided that he will take a shot and brings out a great save from the French Goalie.
30 Minutes | 1st Half
England 2-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Mbappe, comes close, but the ball is defended well by Guehi and the English 2-0 lead is intact.
23 Minutes | 1st Half
England 2-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
And this time around, the referee blows the whistle for players to regroup, especially the French ones and take stock of what is happening while sipping some water to rehydrate.
18 Minutes | 1st Half
England 2-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
This is just a phenomenal start for the English side as they have now scored again. It is Konsa this time and they are 2-0 ahead inside the first 20 minutes.
03 Minutes | 1st Half
England 1-0 France | Live Score ENG vs FRA 3rd Place Playoff, FIFA World Cup 2026
Oh what a start this has been for the English side. Their stand in captain Decan Rice scores inside the first five minutes.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Time for the national anthems
The two teams are ready in the tunnel and they are now coming out for the final time in 2026 World Cup for their national anthems.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Will the English finally win?
England have played two third-place matches in the history of the World Cups and they have lost both. Can they turn the tide today?
Final preparations in Florida 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FHZ21xRmjh— England (@England) July 18, 2026
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dembele not in starting 11
Just like England rested their star players Kane and Bellingham, France have also decided not to worry Dembele for the start of this game.
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: French Starting 11 out
Here's the French Starting 11 for the 3rd-place playoff match.
Une dernière bataille. Un dernier objectif. 🥉👊— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 18, 2026
Voici les 11 Bleus qui débuteront la petite finale face à l’Angleterre 🏴
23h00 sur M6 & beIN SPORTS 1 📺#fraang | #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/r9mkEWbG9p
France vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd Place Play-Off, FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham on the bench
Seems like Didier Deschamps was right and both the teams do not really want to play this match as they have fielded second playing 11s it seems.
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are not playing for the English side. Wait till you see the French playing 11.