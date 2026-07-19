Protests supporting activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were reported across several cities ahead of the proposed march towards Parliament in Delhi on July 20.

Videos shared by the CJP’s social media account showed a large number of people marching in Hyderabad, Ahilya Nagar, Mumbai and Nagpur. A candlelight march was also held in Hyderabad in solidarity with Wangchuk and students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The demonstrators focused on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demands for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. The CJP described the gatherings as spontaneous and said more protests would be conducted from Monday.

The authenticity of videos of the demonstrations being circulated on social media cannot be verified independently by FinancialExpress.com.

Supporters travel from Indore to Delhi

A video posted by the CJP on X showed supporters travelling on a crowded train from Indore to Delhi to join the protest. “We are going from Indore to Delhi to protest at Jantar Mantar and support Sonam Wangchuk,” one participant stated in the video.

Participants estimated that between 600 and 800 supporters were travelling from the Malwa region, including around 100 to 200 from Indore.

The footage showed passengers sharing limited seating space. One participant claimed another 100 supporters were travelling in coaches ahead. “There are no facilities, but we are still going together,” a supporter stated.

Another participant in the video alleged that no government representative had approached the protesters despite Wangchuk’s fast continuing for over 20 days. “It has been more than 20 days, but no one from the government has come to speak to them or take notice,” he mentioned.

Nagpur has turned up to ask for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation #DharmendraPradhanResign pic.twitter.com/0DbBd662kE — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 19, 2026

Sharing the video, the CJP account posted, “Hundreds of youths are arriving from Indore. Are you also coming to Jantar Mantar?”

Organisers promise a peaceful march

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appealed to supporters to assemble at Jantar Mantar but emphasised that the proposed July 20 march must remain peaceful.

“The march on July 20 will take place, as Sonam Sir has decided,” Dipke mentioned on X. He further added that anyone causing the disruption or raising provocative slogans should not be considered a supporter of Wangchuk or the CJP.

The organisations also circulated a message attributed to Wangchuk and conveyed through his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo. It mentioned “freedom from justice” and “freedom from fear” and appealed to the people to make the march successful.

Three AISA activists continue hunger strike

Three All India Students Association activists, Neha, Aameen and Manish were reported to be continuing their indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Their health deteriorated as the fast entered its 21st day, protest organisers stated to PTI. Six AISA activists had initially started fasting alongside Wangchuk on June 28.

Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police amid health concerns and Delhi High Court’s directions. Angmo has since approached the court seeking permission to transfer him to a private facility. She has alleged a lack of transparency over his treatment. The matter remains before the court as supporters prepare for the July 20 mobilisation.