HDFC Bank reported a 4.98% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit at Rs 19,059.72 crore in Q1FY27, as compared to Rs 18155.21 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On a seuential basis, HDFC Bank’s Q1FY27 net profit came flat from Rs 19,221.05 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The bank’s total balance sheet size stood at Rs 43,97,500 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 39,54,100 crore as of June 30, 2025.

HDFC Bank Q1FY27: Key highlights

The bank’s net interest income (NII) came at Rs 33,534 crore for the quarter, up 6.7% YoY and 1% sequentially.

Net interest margin was at 3.26% on total assets, and 3.40% based on interest earning assets.

Total income stood at Rs 92,184.38 crore, up % from Rs 99,200.03 crore reported a year ago.

HDFC Bank Q1FY27: Average deposits and advances grow over 13%

HDFC Bank’s deposits and advances registered double-digit year-on-year growth. The bank’s average deposits rose 13.3% year-on-year to increase by Rs 3.54 lakh crore during the quarter. Average gross advances also increased 13.4% year-on-year, rising by Rs 3.50 lakh crore.

The bank’s average assets under management (AUM) rose 10.8% year-on-year, increasing by Rs 2.96 lakh crore.

The bank’s operating profit stood at Rs 28,168 crore, rising 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Provisions increased 17% sequentially to Rs 3,059 crore.

The bank’s average deposits rose 13.3% year-on-year to increase by Rs 3.54 lakh crore during the quarter.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio edged up by 2 basis points (bps) in Q1FY27 to 1.17% from 1.15% in the previous quarter, while the net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio rose by 3 basis points to 0.41% from 0.38%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks and was among the first to receive approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a private bank in 1994.

Following its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC ) in 2023, HDFC Bank has become a comprehensive financial services institution offering retail, wholesale and commercial banking, home loans, treasury services, and wealth management.

The bank has domestic and international presence, supported by a network of branches, ATMs, and digital banking platforms.