Kohli, Tendulkar and Sehwag pay tribute to 26/11 victims

By: |
Published: November 26, 2019 6:19:35 PM

Remembering the victims of 26/11, Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted, "Remembering the Bravehearts and innocent civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten".

The cricketers wished well for everyone who suffered in one of the deadliest terror attacks that the country had ever seen back in 2008.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were among the cricketers who paid tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attack on its 11th anniversary. The cricketers paid tributes to those who suffered in one of the deadliest terror attacks. In the attack, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured.

Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter and paid his tributes as he wrote, “It’s been 11 years, but we shall not forget the sacrifices of our brave police force & armed forces. They took the fall to ensure the nation and humanity stands tall. My heart goes out to the families all the affected victims”.

Remembering the victims of 26/11, Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted, “Remembering the Bravehearts and innocent civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten”.

Swashbuckling former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, “One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par”

Here is how the cricketers paid tribute

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Kohli, Tendulkar and Sehwag pay tribute to 26/11 victims
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India vs Bangladesh: Magnus Carlsen felt stupid during the Pink Ball Test- Here’s why
2England vs New Zealand: Jofra Archer says he was ‘racially abused’ during 1st Test against NZ
3Pink Ball Test: CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5