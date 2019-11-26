Kohli, Tendulkar and Sehwag pay tribute to 26/11 victims

The cricketers wished well for everyone who suffered in one of the deadliest terror attacks that the country had ever seen back in 2008.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were among the cricketers who paid tribute to victims of 26/11 terror attack on its 11th anniversary. The cricketers paid tributes to those who suffered in one of the deadliest terror attacks. In the attack, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured.

Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter and paid his tributes as he wrote, “It’s been 11 years, but we shall not forget the sacrifices of our brave police force & armed forces. They took the fall to ensure the nation and humanity stands tall. My heart goes out to the families all the affected victims”.

Remembering the victims of 26/11, Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted, “Remembering the Bravehearts and innocent civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten”.

Swashbuckling former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, “One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par”

