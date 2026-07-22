IndusInd Bank reported its Q1FY27 standalone net profit at Rs 1,002.5 crore, rising 46% year-on-year from Rs 684.25 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the lender’s profit advanced by a whopping 88% from Rs 532.71 crore posted in Q4FY26.

The bank posted its net interest income (NII) for the June quarter at Rs 4,685 crore, up 1% from Rs 4,460 crore reported in Q1FY26. The private lender’s net interest margin in Q1FY27 also expanded to 3.57% from 3.46% posted in the same quarter last year.

IndusInd Bank asset quality improves

For the first quarter of financial year 2027, the bank registered an improvement in its asset quality, reporting its Gross NPA at 3.25% against 3.64% posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Also, its Net NPA shrank to 0.95% from 1.12% reported in Q1FY26.

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In its media filing, IndusInd Bank said that its yields on assets for the quarter ended June 2026 stand at 8.62% against 9.15% posted in the same period last year. “Cost of Fund stands at 5.05% as against 5.69% for the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” it added.

The provisions and contingencies (exclusive of taxes) in Q1FY27 stood at Rs 1,384 crore, declining from Rs 1,760 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Anand, the MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank said: “During Q1FY27, we continued to execute our strategic priorities with an emphasis on disciplined growth, balance sheet resilience and franchise quality… We are building a diversified portfolio across retail, SME and rural businesses, including expanding the rural franchise beyond microfinance.”

He added, “The Bank delivered a Pre-Provision Operating Profit of Rs. 2,773 crore and Profit After Tax of Rs. 1,037 crore, supported by capital adequacy of 17.15 % and a liquidity coverage ratio of 127%. Together, these priorities position us well to create sustainable value over the long term.”

IndusInd Bank share price

The stock ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 1,072, up nearly 1%. Over the past one month, it has delivered a return of 16%, while over the past six months it has advanced by nearly 19%