Jayden Williams, the 22-year-old mayor of Stockbridge, Georgia, has come under scrutiny after city officials launched an investigation into his alleged spending, reported Atlanta News First. City council has temporarily suspended some of his official privileges, even though he has not been charged with any crime.

Williams made history earlier this year by becoming Georgia’s youngest African American mayor. He won the election on a campaign that promised accountability, transparency and community-driven leadership.

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, last Friday to suspend some of Williams’ official privileges while the investigation continues. The decision includes suspending his city-issued credit card and preventing him from using city-owned vehicles, reported New York Post.

City officials said the temporary restrictions are meant to protect public operations while the investigation takes place. “The measures are designed solely to preserve the integrity of City operations during the investigative process,” officials said, reported Atlanta News First.

Why is Jayden Williams under investigation?

Williams was instructed to return his city-issued credit cards by Monday at noon. However, he did not meet the deadline, reported Atlanta News First.

Elton Alexander, who serves as Stockbridge’s mayor pro tem, said the city could remotely deactivate the credit cards if necessary. “We could deactivate. Pretty much handle all of that electronically and so all of those items have been secured. I can say that. Whether or not they’ve all been returned I don’t know,” Alexander said, reported Atlanta News First.

Alexander added that the investigation into Williams’ alleged spending is expected to take between 30 and 45 days. “It’s taxpayer dollars and we’re supposed to be good stewards of the taxpayer money,” he said.

Despite the restrictions, Williams will continue serving as mayor during the investigation. He can still preside over city council meetings and perform his constitutional duties.

Williams has not been arrested or charged with any offence.

The mayor has also sought legal action to ensure what he described as a fair investigation.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Williams said he welcomed the inquiry. “Mayor Williams welcomes a full and independent investigation and looks forward to the opportunity to address any allegations through the proper process,” the statement said.

Who is Jayden Williams?

Williams is a political science graduate from Clark Atlanta University. Before becoming mayor, he served as Georgia’s youngest planning commissioner and also worked as Youth Mayor Emeritus for the Stockbridge Youth Council, reported New York Post.

He announced his campaign for mayor in 2025, promising to bring unity, accountability and community-focused leadership to the city.

Williams defeated two-term incumbent Anthony Ford by 420 votes in the mayoral election. “Beating a two-time incumbent is huge, and it just shows that Stockbridge is ready for some change,” Williams told The Atlanta Voice after his victory.

His campaign described the election as the beginning of a new chapter for Stockbridge. “His election marked a pivotal moment for the city ushering in a new era of leadership focused on collaboration, transparency, and inclusive growth,” his campaign team said, as reported by New York Post.

Williams has also shared an ambitious vision for the city, which has a population of about 36,000 people. He said he does not want Stockbridge to become a “mini-Atlanta” or a “mini-New York City.” Instead, he wants to develop it into a modern community that is “urban, hip and up with the times.”