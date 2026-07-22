Tesla, the electric vehicle company, will release earnings results on Wednesday after market hours. The stock has had a terrible start to 2026, down 15% year to date despite a 14% growth in the previous year. Therefore, all eyes will be on the announcements, as well as the financials, which may drive stock prices higher for shareholders.

Tesla, under CEO Elon Musk, is shifting its focus from car manufacturing to building physical AI businesses, such as self-driving taxis and humanoid robots, which is crucial for the company’s future valuation.

Investors believe Tesla’s autonomous-driving technology and robotics ambitions could lead to new, high-margin revenue streams. Tesla made significant progress in Q1 on the infrastructure and AI software backing its Robotaxi and future robotics initiatives.

However, investors are becoming more concerned as spending on AI infrastructure is expected to reach $25 billion this year, surpassing the quarterly cash generated by Tesla’s core automotive and energy operations.

“As capex more than doubles and free cash flow turns negative, investors are increasingly focused on evidence that Tesla’s spending is strengthening its physical AI moat,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, higher oil prices are driving demand for EV vehicles. In the second quarter, Tesla produced over 450,000 vehicles, and delivered over 480,000 vehicles, compared to 358,000 vehicles delivered in the previous quarter. Analysts expect Tesla to deliver 1.7 million vehicles in 2026, up 3.9% from last year, which would end two years of declining annual deliveries, according to Reuters.

Tesla vehicle deliveries and storage deployments are only two measures of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on several factors, including average selling price, cost of sales, foreign exchange movements, and others to be disclosed in the 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q1 Earnings

In Q1, total quarterly revenue rose 16% year-over-year to $22.4 billion, while quarterly operating income surged 136% to $0.9 billion, reaching a 4.2% operating margin.

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments stood at $44.7 billion. The sequential increase of $0.7 billion was primarily due to $1.4 billion in free cash flow and $1.2 billion in financing cash inflow, partly offset by $2.0 billion for the SpaceX equity investment. SpaceX shares surged post-IPO to a $2 trillion valuation but have since declined, with the current valuation at nearly $1.7 trillion, ahead of Tesla’s $1.4 trillion.

Outlook

Tesla will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 after market close on Wednesday, July 22. What Musk or management says during the live Q&A webcast that day, at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time), to explain the company’s financial and business results and prospects, will also determine whether the volatility continues or TSLA finds a clear direction. Another big surprise could come from talk of a possible merger of Tesla and SpaceX.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to market risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. The views expressed by the analysts and fund managers quoted are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Readers are advised to consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the author nor the publication accepts liability for any losses arising from the use of this information.