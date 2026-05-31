With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 underway on May 31, the chatter is around the Orange Cap as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bcoming the youngest winner of the Orange Cap in the league’s history. He is ahead of Shubman Gill by 54 runs, Sai Sudarshan by 66 runs and Virat Kohli by 176 runs. So, he will win this year’s cap will and only formalities remain. But the bigger question is who has won the most number of Orange caps in IPL’s 19-year-old history.

Is it de Villiers, Gayle or Kohli?

When conversations turn to the most dominant batters in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, names like Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers naturally dominate the narrative. Kohli holds the record for the most runs in a single season, while Gayle’s brutal, boundary-clearing onslaughts transformed how the shortest format is played.

Yet, when evaluating absolute consistency over the years, a surprising trivia answer emerges. Neither Gayle nor Kohli holds the record for winning the prestigious Orange Cap the most times.

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That crown belongs exclusively to an Australian dynamo who has also plied his trade in the Pakistan Super League (PSL): David Warner.

Warner has climbed to the summit of the IPL run-scoring charts an astonishing three times (2015, 2017, and 2019) during his legendary stints in the league. While Gayle and Kohli have each earned the honor twice, Warner’s ruthless metronome at the top of the order remains unmatched in the tournament’s history.

The Golden Ledger: Complete List of IPL Orange Cap Winners

Since the inception of the tournament, the Orange Cap has been the ultimate individual prize for batters, rewarded to the highest run-scorer of each respective edition.

Year Player Team Total Runs Matches 2008 Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab 616 11 2009 Matthew Hayden Chennai Super Kings 572 12 2010 Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai Indians 618 15 2011 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 608 12 2012 Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore 733 15 2013 Michael Hussey Chennai Super Kings 733 17 2014 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 660 16 2015 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 562 14 2016 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 973 16 2017 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 641 14 2018 Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad 735 17 2019 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 692 12 2020 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 670 14 2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 635 16 2022 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 863 17 2023 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 890 17 2024 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 741 15 2025 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings 684 14

Why Warner’s Record Trumps the T20 Elite

What makes Warner’s three-cap haul truly remarkable is the efficiency with which he achieved them. Unlike teams that played in batting paradises like Bengaluru, Warner anchored a heavily defense-oriented Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Year after year, he carried the bulk of his franchise’s batting weight on challenging surfaces, striking a perfect, calculated balance between raw aggression and deep longevity.

His 2019 campaign remains iconic—smashing 692 runs in just 12 matches at an absurd average of 69.20 after returning from a year-long international ban.