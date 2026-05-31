With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 underway on May 31, the chatter is around the Orange Cap as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bcoming the youngest winner of the Orange Cap in the league’s history. He is ahead of Shubman Gill by 54 runs, Sai Sudarshan by 66 runs and Virat Kohli by 176 runs. So, he will win this year’s cap will and only formalities remain. But the bigger question is who has won the most number of Orange caps in IPL’s 19-year-old history. 

Is it de Villiers, Gayle or Kohli?

When conversations turn to the most dominant batters in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, names like Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers naturally dominate the narrative. Kohli holds the record for the most runs in a single season, while Gayle’s brutal, boundary-clearing onslaughts transformed how the shortest format is played.

Yet, when evaluating absolute consistency over the years, a surprising trivia answer emerges. Neither Gayle nor Kohli holds the record for winning the prestigious Orange Cap the most times.

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That crown belongs exclusively to an Australian dynamo who has also plied his trade in the Pakistan Super League (PSL): David Warner.

Warner has climbed to the summit of the IPL run-scoring charts an astonishing three times (2015, 2017, and 2019) during his legendary stints in the league. While Gayle and Kohli have each earned the honor twice, Warner’s ruthless metronome at the top of the order remains unmatched in the tournament’s history.

The Golden Ledger: Complete List of IPL Orange Cap Winners

Since the inception of the tournament, the Orange Cap has been the ultimate individual prize for batters, rewarded to the highest run-scorer of each respective edition.

YearPlayerTeamTotal RunsMatches
2008Shaun MarshKings XI Punjab61611
2009Matthew HaydenChennai Super Kings57212
2010Sachin TendulkarMumbai Indians61815
2011Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore60812
2012Chris GayleRoyal Challengers Bangalore73315
2013Michael HusseyChennai Super Kings73317
2014Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders66016
2015David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad56214
2016Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore97316
2017David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad64114
2018Kane WilliamsonSunrisers Hyderabad73517
2019David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad69212
2020KL RahulKings XI Punjab67014
2021Ruturaj GaikwadChennai Super Kings63516
2022Jos ButtlerRajasthan Royals86317
2023Shubman GillGujarat Titans89017
2024Virat KohliRoyal Challengers Bangalore74115
2025Ruturaj GaikwadChennai Super Kings68414

Why Warner’s Record Trumps the T20 Elite

What makes Warner’s three-cap haul truly remarkable is the efficiency with which he achieved them. Unlike teams that played in batting paradises like Bengaluru, Warner anchored a heavily defense-oriented Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. Year after year, he carried the bulk of his franchise’s batting weight on challenging surfaces, striking a perfect, calculated balance between raw aggression and deep longevity.

His 2019 campaign remains iconic—smashing 692 runs in just 12 matches at an absurd average of 69.20 after returning from a year-long international ban.