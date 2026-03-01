As the 2026 T20 World Cup reaches its crescendo at Eden Gardens, the Men in Blue found themselves staring down a familiar Caribbean nightmare. While India’s thumping win over Zimbabwe revived their campaign, the “winner-takes-all” clash against West Indies on Sunday (March 1) was anything but a formality. But a Sanju Samson special made it possible for Idia as they reach the semi-final, beating the West Indies.

Here’s why it was a horror story.

The Ghost of Wankhede 2016

On paper, India are the side to beat with the kind of power and precision their batters and bowlers possess. But the problem is not there. It is in the big-game attitude. Daren Sammy sitting in the dug-out for the West Indies side knows exactly that.

The last time these two teams met in a T20 World Cup knockout on Indian soil, it was 2016 semi-final at the Wankhede, where a Lendl Simmons-inspired blitz shattered a billion dreams. Guess what, Sammy, the current Windies coach was the captain of the side back then.

The Kolkata Factor: Remember the name

Eden Gardens is arguably the West Indies’ “home away from home,” having won the 2016 title there. The short boundaries and the lightning-fast outfield play directly into the hands of power-hitters like Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer.

In this T20 World Cup 2026 as well, they have played two of their matches at that ground and won them comprehensively against Scotland and Italy. Thus, they will be waiting to play there. More than that, it is the same venue where the famous, ‘Remember the name’ happened when Carlos Brathwaite hit four sixes in a row to Ben Stokes to win West Indies their second T20 World Cup title in four years.

While India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma have found form, the sheer boundary-clearing ability of the Caribbean middle order often overwhelms Indian spinners in the dew-laden night air of Kolkata. If India’s bowling doesn’t strike early, the odds of defending against this fearless Caribbean unit remain precariously low.

Spin still a concern: How Motie, Chase and Hosein can choke India

Although it will be an evening game, but just in case, West Indies win the toss and bowl first, they have everything to offer with spin. Off spin of Roston Chase, left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie‘ variety. Motie apart from bowling usual left-arm, into the right-hander deliveries, can also take the ball away from both the left-hander and righty batter.

At the same time, he has the capacity of bringing it back to both kinds of players, making him a real danger if they land as per plan on the day for him. It is all thanks to his improved chinaman bowling skills.

The NRR Trap: Why a washout favours the Windies

While the Sunday clash at Eden Gardens is a virtual quarter-final, the Net Run Rate (NRR) remains India’s silent enemy. Following their heavy 76-run opening loss to South Africa, India’s NRR took a massive hit. Despite a resurgent 72-run win over Zimbabwe that pushed their NRR back up to -0.100, they still trail the West Indies, who sit comfortably at +1.791.

This mathematical gap means that in the event of a washout or an abandoned match, both teams would receive one point, but the West Indies would qualify for the semi-finals by virtue of their superior NRR. For Suryakumar Yadav’s men, a “No Result” is as good as a defeat; only an outright victory in Kolkata will suffice to keep their 2026 World Cup dreams alive.

So the problems, oh they are a plenty for India. Can they wage through it? Only time will tell.