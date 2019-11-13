India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Preview: Virat Kohli and his team will be raring to go

Bangladesh has managed to draw two Test matches but is yet to beat India in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli is back in the side for the Test series and raring to go against Bangladesh in the first Test match which will be held in Indore. Kohli did not feature in the T20I series as he was enjoying a break away from the game. The Indian team will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity during the series against Bangladesh as they look to strengthen their position on the points table. With the return of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane into the Indian side, Bangladesh bowlers will have to work hard to get through the Indian middle order. The pace attack of the Bangladesh team will be put to test in Indore.

The pitch in Indore is expected to be a good surface and will have something for batsmen as well as bowlers. India has one of the best bowling attacks in the world in Test cricket so the nature of the pitch should not be a matter of concern for the hosts. The Holkar Stadium in Indore has hosted just one Test match till now. The match was held between India and New Zealand back in 2016 and Virat Kohli had smashed a double century against the visitors. On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin was also brilliant with figures of 7/59 in the Test match. India had won the game by 321 runs.

Bangladesh has never beaten India in a Test match yet. Both teams have played 9 Test matches between them and India has won 7 out of the 9 times that the two teams have played. Bangladesh has managed to draw two Test matches but is yet to beat India in the longest format of the game.

India Test Squad against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Test Squad against India: Mominul Haque (Captain), Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain,Imrul Kayes,Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan,Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam