ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, the captain’s go-to bowler in death overs

Published: May 21, 2019 8:51:05 PM

In the last few years, Bumrah has made a name for himself as a death overs specialist. He made his debut in the 2013 season of the IPL for Mumbai Indians where he trained under the guidance of Lasith Malinga.

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match in the final of the recently concluded IPL 2019. Bumrah bowled a fiery spell of 2 for 14 to guide his side Mumbai Indians to a 1 run victory over Chennai Super Kings. While bowlers at the other end were being taken apart by Shane Watson, Bumrah gave away just 8 runs in the 2 overs that he bowled at the death.

In the last few years, Bumrah has made a name for himself as a death overs specialist. A number of experts and fans even regard him as the best in the business. Bumrah picked up 19 wickets in 16 matches in this year’s IPL with an economy rate of 6.63.

Bumrah made his debut in the 2013 season of the IPL for Mumbai Indians where he trained under the guidance of Lasith Malinga. It was under Malinga that Bumrah learnt the art of bowling perfect yorkers which has helped him in becoming one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world.

The young fast bowler, who hails from Ahmedabad, was given a chance in the ODI team against Australia in 2016. His action made it difficult for the batsmen to pick his balls which helped him become an instant success in not just the limited-overs formats, but even Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah has improved his speed and now consistently clocks over 145 kmph. He has become an asset efor the Indian team and will play a very important role in the upcoming World Cup. The fast bowler has played 49 ODI matches and has scalped 85 wickets with an economy rate of 4.91 and a strike rate of 29.47. In the ICC ODI rankings, Bumrah is the number one fast bowler in the world currently with 774 points.

Captain Virat Kohli and the team management would want Bumrah to fire in all the matches at the World Cup.

India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

