A pair of Indian brothers was recently taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities after they appeared for an interview at one of the offices of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Official authorities broke the news in an official social media post on Tuesday, July 21.

The incident’s report coincides with the deepening backlash against US immigration officials, which has now grown beyond US borders. With the ‘Abolish ICE’ movement already gaining mainstream momentum, ICE is under more scrutiny than ever, especially following two fatal shootings involving the agency in Texas and Maine.

In one of these recent incidents, an ICE agent shot a 25-year-old Colombian national, who was reportedly authorised to work in the US and even had a Social Security number, dead during an immigration enforcement operation in Maine. The other one involved an ICE officer fatally shooting a Mexican national, who had been living in the US for decades, in Houston, Texas.

Why were the Indian brothers arrested by ICE?

Two brothers from India caught ICE’s attention after they came to USCIS’ offices for a Refugee/Asylee Family Petition interview.

“Thanks to our San Jose team’s thorough vetting, both brothers have been taken into custody by @ICEgov,” USCIS wrote on Instagram.

According to the US government agency, among the Indian duo, one had multiple felony firearms charges and reckless driving offenses, while prior firearm offences and a previous arrest for involvement in a major vehicle theft operation were flagged against the other person’s name.

The official website of USCIS states that as a principle refugee lawfully admitted to the US within the past two years or a principle who was granted asylum within the last two years, the petitioner may use the I-730 form, aka the Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition, to request that their spouse or unmarried children under 21 years of age be allowed into the US.

The detained brothers were not formally identified by USCIS. It also remains unclear whether charges against them led to convictions.

ICE arrested record number of people in June

The latest official data published by ICE has revealed that federal immigration agents arrested 43,138 people in June, marking the highest number of arrests since Donald Trump took office in January 2025 and vowed to arrest the “worst of the worst” in addition to promising the biggest deportation campaign the country has seen.

According to The Guardian’s analysis of the newly released government data, the number of people in detention has surged by 5,450 since early April. As of July 11, a total of 65,765 people were documented in ICE detention.

The data published on July 20 also shows that detainees from ICE arrests without a criminal record made up 37% of those detained, as opposed to just 6% in January 2025.

Despite the aforementioned figures, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told USA Today in an email that the agency is delivering on Trump’s promise to arrest and deport people with a criminal record.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

