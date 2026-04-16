The Indian Premier League 2026 team Chennai Super Kings raised a complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the DJ’s song choices and comments during their April 5 away match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CSK said that playing the track ‘Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney’ – which is often used in memes about South Indian stereotypes just before their innings was in poor taste.

Confirming this a senior IPL official said the matter will be reviewed. “We have received a complaint from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and are looking into it,” the official said.

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CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express: “The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.”

The song, created by musician Gana Appu, already has some history in CSK vs RCB matches and on social media. It first became a talking point last year when RCB shared a video of their wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma singing ‘Dosa, idly, sambar, chutney, chutney’ before a game in Chennai.

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CSK fans later trolled him for it and during the match at Chepauk CSK’s DJ played the same song when Jitesh got out. After that incident, the CSK management stepped in and clearly instructed their DJ not to make comments about opposition players or fans.

“After that incident, there hasn’t been any repeat of it. The DJ isn’t supposed to make any comment on the opposition players. Moreover we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that cheers us in numbers,” Viswanathan said.

The Southern Derby Boils Over: When rivalry becomes personal

A part from the song, CSK has also objected to comments made by the DJ on the stadium’s public address system after their players were dismissed in the April 5 match. They believe a DJ’s role is to create a positive atmosphere by celebrating big hits and wickets. “They are not there to undermine the rivals or insult them,” a CSK official said.

Over time, the rivalry between CSK and RCB often called the Southern Derby has become quite intense. CSK used to dominate this matchup but things have changed recently. Since 2024 RCB has won four matches in a row including the latest one.

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After the game, videos showing fans clashing went viral on social media and police had to step in to control one such incident. The situation also reflects the long-standing Cauvery river water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where the two teams are based.