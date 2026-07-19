History didn’t just knock on the door at Miami Stadium on Saturday night—Kylian Mbappé completely kicked it down.

Despite France suffering a chaotic, defense-optional 4–6 defeat to England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff, the match will forever be remembered as the night the global scoring record was utterly rewritten.

Sparking a furious second-half comeback after a disastrous 0–4 first-half scoreline, the Real Madrid superstar officially surpassed Lionel Messi as the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history and shattered a legendary single-tournament record held by German icon Gerd Müller for over half a century.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup final: Steely resolve vs comeback spirit

The Passing of the Crown: Leaving Messi Behind

Going into the final weekend, the narrative revolved around whether Mbappé could outscore Messi to protect his Golden Boot. He did much more than that.

With his brilliant second-half brace, Mbappé reached an unfathomable 22 career World Cup goals, flying right past Lionel Messi’s mark of 21 to take the undisputed throne.

Player Country World Cup Career Goals Matches Played Tournaments 👑 Kylian Mbappé France 22 22 3 (2018, 2022, 2026) Lionel Messi Argentina 21 33 6 (2006–2026) Miroslav Klose Germany 16 24 4 (2002–2014) Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 4 (1994–2006)

What makes Mbappé’s feat truly terrifying is the efficiency. While Messi required 33 matches across six iterations of the tournament to build his legacy, Mbappé claimed the absolute record in just his 22nd game at only 27 years of age.

Mbappe Breaking Gerd Müller’s 56-Year Barrier

Mbappé’s goals in Miami also unlocked a historical milestone that has stood untouchable since the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

By hitting the back of the net twice against the Three Lions, Mbappé brought his single-tournament tally for the 2026 World Cup to 10 goals. He officially becomes the first player in 56 years to hit double digits in a single edition of the tournament, joining a highly exclusive pantheon of legendary names:

Kylian Mbappé (10 goals — France, 2026)

Gerd Müller (10 goals — West Germany, 1970)

Sándor Kocsis (11 goals — Hungary, 1954)

Just Fontaine (13 goals — France, 1958)

Furthermore, with 8 goals in Qatar 2022 and 10 goals in North America 2026, Mbappé stands completely alone as the only player in the history of football to record 8+ goals in two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

The Golden Boot Looming Large For Mbappe

While France flies home with a fourth-place finish—and without the fairytale ending they desired for departing manager Didier Deschamps—Mbappé has put a virtual stranglehold on the 2026 Golden Boot.

With 10 goals to his name, he now sits a comfortable two goals ahead of Lionel Messi (8 goals) going into Sunday’s grand finale between Argentina and Spain. Unless Messi pulls off a miraculous performance at MetLife Stadium, Mbappé will fly back to Madrid with his second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot packed safely alongside his newly minted title as the greatest World Cup scorer to ever walk the planet.