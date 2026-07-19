The FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its grand finale as defending champions Argentina take on European champions Spain in what promises to be one of the biggest matches in international football.

With Lionel Messi chasing a second successive World Cup title and Spain’s new generation led by Lamine Yamal aiming to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2010, fans in India can watch every moment live on television and streaming platforms. Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, live telecast, streaming options and match details.

Spain vs Argentina: All you need to know

Category Details Match Spain vs Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Date (India) Monday, July 20, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 12:30 AM IST Venue New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Live Streaming (India) ZEE5 (FIFA World Cup Pack required) Live TV Broadcast (India) DD Sports (Free-to-Air on DD Free Dish), Unite8 Sports, Unite8 Sports HD

Where to watch Spain vs Argentina live in India

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live on television as well as digital streaming platforms.

Spain vs Argentina Live TV broadcast

The World Cup final will be telecast free-to-air on DD Sports via DD Free Dish. The match will also be available on Unite8 Sports and Unite8 Sports HD across cable and DTH platforms.

Spain vs Argentina Live streaming

The final will be streamed live on ZEE5, the official digital broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. Fans will need the platform’s dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription pack to access the live coverage.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup winners to receive special prize for first time in 96-year history



FIFA World Cup 2026 final: What’s at stake?

Argentina stand one victory away from becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title. Lionel Messi could also become the first captain to lift consecutive World Cup trophies, further strengthening his claim as one of football’s greatest-ever players.

Spain, meanwhile, are chasing their second World Cup title after their triumph in 2010. The European champions have impressed throughout the tournament and now have the opportunity to complete a remarkable double by adding the World Cup to their continental crown.

The final also presents a fascinating generational battle, with 39-year-old Messi facing 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, one of football’s brightest young stars.

With football’s biggest prize on the line, fans can expect a high-quality contest between two of the tournament’s standout teams, bringing the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup to a dramatic conclusion.