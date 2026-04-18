The IPL has always been about big names and big moments. But this season, there is a quieter story unfolding behind the noise, one about tired bodies, packed schedules, and players running on empty.

Just weeks after India’s T20 World Cup triumph in March 2026, the same stars who carried the country to glory are now back on the field for their franchises. On paper, they are available. In reality, many of them look worn down.

Bumrah’s longest dry spell of IPL career

Take Jasprit Bumrah, for instance.

Not long ago, he was the hero of the World Cup final, picking up 4/15 and finishing as one of the tournament’s top wicket-takers. Today, though, things look very different. Bumrah hasn’t taken a single wicket in his last five IPL matches, the longest dry spell of his career. His pace has dropped too, from his usual 140-145 kmph to around 130. And he’s bowling more slower balls than ever before.

ALSO READ MS Dhoni vs SRH? Thala travels with Chennai for an away game for the first time in IPL 2026



This isn’t about him losing skill overnight. It’s about survival. Bumrah seems to be pacing himself, holding something back to avoid breaking down completely. For Mumbai Indians, their biggest weapon right now looks more like a bowler trying to get through the season than dominate it.

When asked about Bumrah’s inconsistent pace in this IPL, MI’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene said:, “I think initially because he had a slight niggle which came from the World Cup.”

“But as a (bowling) unit, like I said before, we’ve lacked that penetration in different surfaces and that’s something that we need to work (on) and see what we need to do,” he added.

Bumrah’s not alone.

There’s a growing tension between national duty and franchise expectations. The BCCI had already warned about workload management before the IPL began, but the schedule hasn’t really allowed players much breathing room. Add to that the Impact Player rule, and teams are squeezing every bit they can out of their stars.

Hardik Pandya is a good example. The Mumbai Indians captain has skipped a few training sessions, and when he bowls, he hasn’t quite looked himself leaking runs and struggling for rhythm. It’s not a form issue as much as it is fatigue. His body has been in constant action since February.

Injuries piling up for franchises

Injuries are piling up too. Players like Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis, all came into the season carrying niggles from the World Cup grind. While some of these players have already missed games, others are playing through discomfort.

Meanwhile, there is a noticeable trend at the top of the charts.

The players who didn’t feature in the World Cup are thriving.

Rajat Patidar, for example, is batting like a man with nothing weighing him down, striking at over 200. Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the World Cup squad, has come back with a point to prove and is piling on runs. So is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Their bodies are fresh, their minds clear and it shows.

There are exceptions, of course. Ishan Kishan, despite being part of the World Cup setup, has carried his form into the IPL seamlessly, scoring at a blistering pace. But he’s one of the few.

What we are seeing now is the toll of a relentless calendar. The World Cup glow hasn’t even faded, and already the IPL’s long, demanding season is testing players again.

As the tournament moves into its second half, it may not be the teams with the biggest names that come out on top. It might just be the ones with the freshest legs.