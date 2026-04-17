In the world of commercial sports, the gap between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam is massive. With a net worth of $125 million (approx. Rs 1,050 Crore), Kohli is a global marketing powerhouse. Meanwhile, Babar Azam’s estimated net worth of $5 million (approx. Rs 41 Crore) makes him a comparative underdog in the financial charts.

However, as of April 2026, the T20 record books are telling a different story. While Kohli is the undisputed commercial king, Babar is systematically dismantling the Indian icon’s statistical dominance, proving that the Pakistani superstar is currently the more prolific T20 force.

The Boundary King: Smashing More Fours than the ‘King’

One of the most startling statistics in the T20 comparison is the “Four Count.” While Kohli is often lauded for his placement, Babar Azam has officially surpassed him in total boundaries in the shortest format.

Babar Azam: 1,278 Fours in 341 innings.

in 341 innings. Virat Kohli: 1,235 Fours in 402 innings.

Despite playing 61 fewer innings than Kohli, Babar has hit 43 more fours, highlighting a high-frequency boundary game that often goes overlooked. In the century race, Babar also leads with 11 T20 tons compared to Kohli’s 9, showcasing a superior ability to convert starts into massive scores.

The Global Nomad: Dominance Beyond One Franchise

While Virat Kohli has famously remained a one-team man in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Babar Azam has built his legacy by dominating different conditions and leagues across the world.

Babar has represented nearly 20 different teams and franchises—including stints with Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Somerset, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Crucially, Babar has also showcased his skills in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers in the 2025-26 season. Kohli’s lack of experience in overseas leagues (due to BCCI regulations) gives Babar a “Global Nomad” status that is rare in Indian cricket.

A Fast-Track to Immortality

Consistency was once Kohli’s sole domain, but Babar is now rewriting the “Fastest To” records at an alarming rate.

Milestone Babar Azam Virat Kohli Fastest to 100 Fifties 341 Innings 401 Innings Fastest to 12k T20 Runs 338 Innings 360 Innings 50+ Scores (Total) 111 116

Babar vs Kohli in T20: The Verdict

Virat Kohli may have the billion-dollar brand, the massive IPL salary, and the undisputed status as the greatest all-format batter of the last decade. However, in the raw, unfiltered world of T20 statistics, Babar Azam is no longer just a challenger—he is the leader. From more hundreds and fastest to 12,000 T20 runs to a higher boundary count and global league experience, Babar is proving that on the T20 pitch, he truly is “The Man.”