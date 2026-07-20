Spain celebrated their second FIFA World Cup title with confetti, medals and a trophy lift. Yet one of the most memorable moments of the night came from a four-year-old in the stands.

As 19-year-old Lamine Yamal collected his winners’ medal after Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina, his younger half-brother, Keyne, erupted into celebration from the touchline. Within minutes, videos of the emotional family moment had spread across social media, turning the youngster into one of the unexpected stars of the World Cup final.

For many fans, it was a reminder that while Yamal has rapidly become one of football’s brightest talents, he remains a teenager whose biggest supporter is his little brother.

Keyne’s celebration goes viral

One of the most shared clips from the medal ceremony showed Keyne jumping with excitement as Yamal received his gold medal before embracing his older brother during Spain’s post-match celebrations.

Another video captured the pair celebrating together on the pitch after captain Rodri lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The emotional scenes quickly spread across X, Instagram and TikTok, with supporters calling the siblings’ reunion one of the most wholesome moments of the tournament.

A familiar face throughout Spain’s campaign

This wasn’t the first time fans had spotted Keyne during the World Cup. The four-year-old attended all eight of Spain’s matches, frequently appearing on television cameras during games because of his animated reactions from the stands.

Whether celebrating goals, applauding his brother or nervously watching tense moments unfold, Keyne gradually became a fan favourite throughout Spain’s title-winning run.

Yamal delivers on football’s biggest stage

The family celebrations capped a remarkable first World Cup for Yamal. The Barcelona winger featured in all eight matches as Spain went unbeaten on their way to lifting the trophy.

Although he scored just once during the tournament, the teenager’s pace, dribbling and creativity made him one of Spain’s most influential attacking players. He completed the full 120 minutes in the final as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina through Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner.

His performances also earned him the Young Player of the Tournament award, underlining his status as one of world football’s brightest prospects.

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Spain dominate the individual awards

Spain’s triumph was reflected in the post-tournament honours as well. Captain Rodri received the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player after anchoring Spain’s midfield throughout their victorious campaign.

Lionel Messi finished second in the voting to claim the Silver Ball after another outstanding World Cup, while France captain Kylian Mbappe received the Bronze Ball.

But away from the official awards, one of the tournament’s most memorable images belonged not to a footballer, but to the little boy celebrating his brother’s greatest night.

For millions watching around the world, Keyne’s unfiltered joy became one of the defining moments of Spain’s World Cup victory.