The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation and diversion of several train services due to a landslide in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway, according to a release.

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The disruption has affected multiple long-distance trains connecting Mumbai with Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Porbandar and other destinations.

Four major express trains remain cancelled until July 24, while several others are operating on diverted routes. Passengers travelling on the affected routes have been advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey.

The temporary changes have been introduced to ensure safe train operations while restoration work continues on the affected section in the Mumbai Division.

Hyderabad-Mumbai, Chennai-Mumbai trains cancelled

According to South Central Railway, the following trains will remain cancelled till July 24:

Train No. 22731 Hyderabad-CST Mumbai Express

Train No. 22732 CST Mumbai-Hyderabad Express

Train No. 22157 CST Mumbai-Chennai Central Express

Train No. 22158 Chennai Central-CST Mumbai Express

The cancellations are expected to impact passengers travelling between Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu during the affected period.

Several long-distance trains diverted

Apart from cancellations, SCR has also diverted several long-distance trains to avoid the affected stretch in the Mumbai Division.

The affected services include:

22718 Secunderabad-Rajkot Express (July 20 and July 21)

20967 Secunderabad-Porbandar Express (July 22)

20920 Ekta Nagar-Chennai Central Express (July 22)

22101 LTT Mumbai-Madurai Express (July 22)

22717 Rajkot-Secunderabad Express (July 20, July 22 and July 23)

20968 Porbandar-Secunderabad Express (July 21)

18520 LTT Mumbai-Visakhapatnam Express (July 20 to July 24)

09419 Ahmedabad-Tiruchchirappalli Express (July 23)

Depending on the direction of travel, these trains will be diverted via Daund-Manmad-Igatpuri-Kalyan, Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Paldhi-Surat, or Surat-Paldhi-Manmad-Daund-Solapur, bypassing the affected section.

South Central Railway has advised passengers to verify the latest train schedules, diversion details and expected arrival or departure timings through official railway enquiry platforms before undertaking their journey.