Spain’s historic FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph was briefly overshadowed by chaotic scenes after the final whistle, as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes was sent off following a heated confrontation that escalated into a mass altercation between players from both teams.

Moments after Spain sealed a 1-0 extra-time victory to lift their second World Cup title, tempers spilled over on the pitch. Television footage showed Paredes confronting Spain defender Eric GarcIa before shoving him around the neck, triggering players from both sides to rush into the melee.

Final whistle sparks confrontation

The incident began seconds after the referee signalled full time. Garcia appeared to fall to the ground during an exchange with Paredes before getting back to confront the Argentina midfielder.

Paredes then pushed the Spanish defender with a hand around his neck, prompting an immediate reaction from nearby players. As tensions escalated, Spain midfielder Gavi became involved before being pushed to the ground by Paredes, who also snatched the substitute’s training bib during the confrontation.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni attempted to intervene and pull his midfielder away, but the situation had already descended into chaos. According to multiple reports, Argentina full-back Nahuel Molina also appeared to strike a Spain substitute during the altercation, although the incident is yet to be officially addressed.

Paredes’ frustration boils over

The dismissal capped a difficult evening for Paredes, who had already been booked during the match.

The midfielder received a yellow card after confronting Spain forward Dani Olmo while the latter was checking on an injured teammate in front of the referee.

His post-match actions earned him a second caution and a red card after the final whistle, making him one of the few players in World Cup final history to be dismissed after the match had ended.

Spain finally break Argentina resistance

The confrontation came after Spain finally found the breakthrough following more than 100 minutes of domination.

Despite controlling possession and creating chance after chance, Spain were repeatedly denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, while the defending champions failed to register a single shot on target throughout normal time.

Nico Williams thought he had broken the deadlock early in extra time, only for the goal to be ruled out following a foul in the build-up.

The decisive moment finally arrived in the 106th minute when Pedro Porro’s cross was headed back across goal by Williams, allowing Ferran Torres to volley home the winner from close range.

The victory denied Argentina a successful World Cup title defence and secured Spain’s second world crown, but the ugly scenes that followed ensured the tournament ended with controversy as well as celebration.