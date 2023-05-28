Best-performing small cap funds since inception (May 2023): Several small-cap mutual fund schemes have given annualised returns between 24% to 30% since their respective launch dates. As per information on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing, there are 8 such small-cap funds. However, some of these funds are very young, having been launched in the last five years.

Investors should not note that there is no assurance or guarantee that these funds will continue to give such high returns in future. That said, the following is a list of 8 top-performing small-cap funds since their inception till May 26, 2023.

Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund has given a return of 30.23% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.96% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index. It was launched on 25-02-2020, as per information on the fund’s website.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 28.70% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.46% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. The date of allotment of this fund is 19-12-2018, as per information on the fund’s website.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given a return of 28.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 26.01% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. It was launched on 07-02-2019, as per information on the fund’s website.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 26.52% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.38% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. The launch date of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund – Regular Plan – Growth is 15-02-2019, as per information on the fund’s website.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 25.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.66% since inception. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index. The launch date of SBI Small Cap Fund is 09-09-2009, as per information on the fund’s website.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 25.01% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.67% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. The launch date of Tata Small Cap Fund is 12-11-2018, as per fund’s Scheme Information Document (SID).

UTI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.8% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.51% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. The date of inception/allotment of this fund is 22-12-2020, as per the fund’s factsheet.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.87% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.95% since inception. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. The date of allotment of this fund is 16-09-2010, as per the fund’s latest factsheet.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 26, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.